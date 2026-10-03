'It's insecurity' — Ronaldo's wife Georgina uses fake Alex Ferguson quote to slam Portugal's coach

Cristiano Ronaldo's wife, Georgina Rodriguez, took to Instagram in criticism of Jorge Jesus.

Georgina Rodríguez has launched a scathing attack on Portugal manager Jorge Jesus regarding his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo, utilising a fabricated quote attributed to Sir Alex Ferguson before abruptly deleting the post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Georgina targets Jorge Jesus

The controversy erupted on October 3, 2026, when Rodríguez shared a graphic on her Instagram Story criticising the 72-year-old manager's selection decisions.

The graphic featured a quote falsely ascribed to the former Manchester United manager: "If Jorge Jesus knew in his heart that he had no intention of using him, then why did he call him up in the first place? To make a point? That is not authority, that is insecurity".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodríguez endorsed the fake statement, adding her own commentary referencing the manager's surname: "I don't know how this man can carry the name of Christ (Jesus)".

🚨📲 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina Rodríguez on IG with a message against JORGE JESUS:



"I don’t know how this man can carry the name of Christ (Jesus)."



• She also shared a graphic quoting Sir Alex Ferguson:



“If Jorge Jesus knew in his heart that he had no… pic.twitter.com/xQPRUaws6J — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 3, 2026

While she deleted the post minutes later, Portuguese sports daily A Bola successfully captured screenshots of the upload. Multiple outlets subsequently confirmed that Ferguson never made the statement.

What happened

The social media post follows Ronaldo's dramatic exit from the Portugal national team camp on September 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jesus maintained that his decision was purely tactical and that he had informed the player beforehand. However, the forward reportedly felt betrayed by the manager's public handling of the situation and the perceived lack of respect, ultimately deciding to abandon the camp.

Georgina Rodriguez | IMAGO

Elma Aveiro joins the public fallout

Rodríguez is not the only family member to publicly intervene in the escalating dispute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one of a series of Instagram posts that day, she reposted a fan's message that read, in part: "We are envious, contemptuous, ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity we always had in football before CR7."