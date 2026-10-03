'It's insecurity' — Ronaldo's wife Georgina uses fake Alex Ferguson quote to slam Portugal's coach
Georgina Rodríguez has launched a scathing attack on Portugal manager Jorge Jesus regarding his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo, utilising a fabricated quote attributed to Sir Alex Ferguson before abruptly deleting the post.
Georgina targets Jorge Jesus
The controversy erupted on October 3, 2026, when Rodríguez shared a graphic on her Instagram Story criticising the 72-year-old manager's selection decisions.
The graphic featured a quote falsely ascribed to the former Manchester United manager: "If Jorge Jesus knew in his heart that he had no intention of using him, then why did he call him up in the first place? To make a point? That is not authority, that is insecurity".
Rodríguez endorsed the fake statement, adding her own commentary referencing the manager's surname: "I don't know how this man can carry the name of Christ (Jesus)".
🚨📲 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina Rodríguez on IG with a message against JORGE JESUS:— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 3, 2026
"I don’t know how this man can carry the name of Christ (Jesus)."
• She also shared a graphic quoting Sir Alex Ferguson:
“If Jorge Jesus knew in his heart that he had no… pic.twitter.com/xQPRUaws6J
While she deleted the post minutes later, Portuguese sports daily A Bola successfully captured screenshots of the upload. Multiple outlets subsequently confirmed that Ferguson never made the statement.
What happened
The social media post follows Ronaldo's dramatic exit from the Portugal national team camp on September 30.
The fallout originated during Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway on September 27, where Jesus left the 41-year-old forward as an unused substitute.
Jesus maintained that his decision was purely tactical and that he had informed the player beforehand. However, the forward reportedly felt betrayed by the manager's public handling of the situation and the perceived lack of respect, ultimately deciding to abandon the camp.
Elma Aveiro joins the public fallout
Rodríguez is not the only family member to publicly intervene in the escalating dispute.
Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, also launched a fierce criticism of both the manager and the Portuguese fanbase on September 30, the same day Ronaldo left the camp.
In one of a series of Instagram posts that day, she reposted a fan's message that read, in part: "We are envious, contemptuous, ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity we always had in football before CR7."
Separately, other posts she shared that day, she criticises the structure of the national team and the Portuguese press.