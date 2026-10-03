Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo record shattered by Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has shattered one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s UEFA Nations League records after scoring a hat-trick for Poland in a dominant 6-0 victory over Romania.

The 38-year-old striker found the net in the 24th, 47th and 86th minutes in Warsaw, becoming the oldest player to score a treble in the competition’s history.

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Lewandowski was 38 years and 42 days old when he completed the hat-trick, surpassing the previous mark set by Ronaldo, who is reportedly set to retire from international football after abandoning the national team.

🚨| DID YOU KNOW: At 38 years and 42 days old, Robert Lewandowski has become the oldest player to score a hat-trick in Nations League history.



He surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo, who was 34 years and 120 days old when he scored his hat-trick in 2019. 👏 pic.twitter.com/VuJ9kRN4kq — Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) October 3, 2026

The Portugal captain had held the record since 2019, when he scored three times against Switzerland in the Nations League semi-final at the age of 34 years and 120 days.

Lewandowski’s performance also marked his seventh international hat-trick for Poland and took his all-time tally for the national team to 92 goals.

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The milestone came in his record-extending 170th appearance for his country.

Poland were already in control after Romania defender Radu Dragusin was sent off in the first half. Lewandowski converted the resulting penalty before adding two more after the break, with Piotr Zielinski and Jan Bednarek also on the scoresheet.

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The result handed Poland their first win of the current Nations League campaign.