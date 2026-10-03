Zlatan marks 45th birthday with ₦5 billion purchase

Zlatan Ibrahimovic flaunted luxury to mark his 45th birthday anniversary.

Zlatan Ibrahimović has once again celebrated his birthday in typically extravagant fashion, taking delivery of a brand-new Ferrari F80 to mark his 45th birthday on October 3, a year after first ordering and revealing the car on his 44th birthday.

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Zlatan's €3.5 million F80 acquisition

The Swedish icon, who currently serves as a senior advisor to RedBird Capital and AC Milan, continued his long-standing annual tradition by showcasing the elite hypercar to his millions of followers.

Marking the delivery on X, Ibrahimović posted a sleek video of the high-performance machine accompanied by his trademark caption: "Happy Birthday to Zlatan,” the same caption he used last year when he first revealed the car after placing his order.

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The Ferrari F80 operates as the Maranello manufacturer's latest limited-edition "halo car". Commanding a base price of approximately €3.5 million ($4.4 million), the hypercar features a sophisticated V6 engine paired with an electric motor to generate a staggering 1,200 PS (1,183 horsepower).

The former Malmo forward took delivery of a black model of the car, appraised for its aerodynamic profile and track-focused design which emphasises blistering speed and luxury.

Zlatan's legacy of automotive indulgence

This latest purchase adds to a curated collection of ultra-rare vehicles housed in the former forward's garage.

Ibrahimović has deliberately cultivated an association with luxury automobiles, routinely using his October 3 birthday as an occasion to acquire automotive masterpieces.

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In previous years, he marked his birthday by purchasing a Ferrari SF90 XX Spider.

Transitioning off the pitch

While he is no longer dominating domestic defences, Ibrahimović, who secured four Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and two Serie A crowns with AC Milan during his playing career, remains an incredibly influential figure in European football.