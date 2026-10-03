Super Falcons learn backroom staff for Eguavoen's reign

Nigeria's Super Falcons name Augustine Eguavoen's technical crew ahead of their 2028 Olympic qualifier against Comoros

The Super Falcons have confirmed the technical and backroom staff that will support Augustine Eguavoen during his interim spell in charge of the national team.

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Nigeria are preparing for a crucial 2028 Olympic qualifying tie against Comoros, with a place in the third round at stake.

Eguavoen assembles Super Falcons team

Eguavoen will lead the Super Falcons as interim head coach, with Christopher Danjuma and Ayisat Yusuf joining him as assistant coaches. Former Nigeria goalkeeper Olatunji Baruwa has also been appointed to oversee the goalkeepers as the team prepares for the decisive two-legged tie.

The wider support crew includes Oboduku Mary Bose as team administrator, while Garba Larai Hyedima has been named team doctor.

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Nwachukwu Adaku and Onah Melody Chimkwesiri will work as physiotherapists, with Dr Terry Eguaoje taking responsibility for analysing the team's performances.

Ann Okoro has been appointed safeguarding officer, while Falokun Folashade Elizabeth will serve as coordinator. The appointments give Eguavoen a full technical and support structure as Nigeria begin their latest attempt to secure qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Super Falcons face Comoros test

Nigeria will begin their second-round qualifying tie against Comoros on Friday, October 9. The first leg will be played at the Remo Stars Sports Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, with Comoros unable to host the fixture at home because they do not have a CAF-approved venue.

The same stadium will stage the return leg on Tuesday, October 13, meaning both sides will face each other on Nigerian soil.

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The Super Falcons know exactly what is required to progress, with Nigeria advancing to the third round if they win the tie on aggregate.