Zlatan snubs Messi, Mbappe, names 2026 Ballon d'Or favourite

Zlatan Ibrahimovic snubs Messi and Mbappe to name his top favourite to win the Ballon d'Or

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made his choice for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, overlooking established superstars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in favour of Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

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The former Barcelona and AC Milan striker believes the prestigious award should reward the player who makes the biggest individual difference rather than the reputation attached to a famous name.

Zlatan backs Yamal for top prize

With the voting period for this year’s Ballon d’Or now closed, Ibrahimovic has thrown his support behind Yamal as the player he believes deserves to claim the individual prize.

Despite his history with Messi during their time together at Barcelona, the Swedish legend believes the young Spaniard has done enough to earn recognition ahead of the established stars competing for the award.

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Ibrahimovic’s argument centres on individual influence, with the former striker pointing to Yamal’s ability to change matches at the highest level for both Barcelona and Spain.

“The Ballon d'Or should be given to the player who truly makes the biggest difference individually; for me, Lamine Yamal did that and is the one who deserved it,” Ibrahimovic said, according to the reports cited in the source material.

The endorsement represents a significant vote of confidence in a player who has already established himself as one of the most influential young talents in world football.

Yamal’s emergence has also challenged the dominance of the established names who have traditionally occupied the top positions in individual awards.

Messi and Mbappe overlooked as debate grows

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Ibrahimovic’s decision to back Yamal instead of Messi or Mbappe adds another layer to the debate surrounding this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Mbappe remains among the leading contenders, while Erling Haaland is also expected to feature prominently in discussions over the world’s best player.

For Ibrahimovic, however, past achievements and reputation should not determine the outcome. His stance is that the award should go to the footballer who has been most decisive on an individual level during the period under consideration.

The argument has also received support from other prominent figures in football, with former Cameroon star Samuel Eto’o reportedly among those to have praised Yamal’s performances.

At just 19, the Barcelona winger is already being discussed alongside some of the biggest names in the sport, and Ibrahimovic’s endorsement only adds to the attention surrounding his Ballon d’Or prospects.

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