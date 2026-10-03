‘I want my medal’ — Man United legend eager for Premier League to punish Man City

Paul Scholes has fired back at former Man Utd team-mate Wayne Rooney, insisting he wants the 2011-12 Premier League medal if Man City are stripped of it

Paul Scholes has delivered a very different response to Wayne Rooney’s stance on Manchester United potentially inheriting the 2011-12 Premier League title from Manchester City.

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While Rooney insists he would refuse the medal, Scholes has made it clear that he has no such reservations if City are eventually stripped of the crown.

Scholes disagrees with Rooney

The debate over Manchester City’s historic success has intensified following the bombshell verdict that found the club guilty of the vast majority of the 115 charges brought by the Premier League. Attention has now turned to what could happen to City’s titles from the period under investigation, with the 2011-12 campaign particularly relevant to Manchester United.

United famously lost the title to City on goal difference after surrendering a late lead at the top of the table. Rio Ferdinand and David De Gea have already publicly called for the trophy to be added to their collections if City are stripped of it.

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Rooney, however, took a different position on his YouTube show, Stick to United.

“I have heard Rio has come out saying about getting another Premier League medal... I wouldn't really feel comfortable accepting another Premier League medal, if I'm being honest,” Rooney said.

“I don't think we deserve it, we didn't do enough that season to win the league. I think we were six or seven points clear with four or five games to go and we threw it away.”

The former United captain also sympathised with City’s players, arguing that they had competed believing they had legitimately won the title. Scholes clearly does not share his former team-mate’s view.

‘I want my medal’ — Scholes declares

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The former United midfielder took to Instagram with a blunt response to the growing debate surrounding the potential redistribution of titles.

“Keep hearing ex-team-mates saying they want trophies taking off them but they don't want their medals... f*** that I'm a greedy b*****d I want my medal.”

Scholes has little reason to be shy about his appetite for silverware, having collected 11 Premier League winners’ medals during his illustrious United career. He and Rooney shared five top-flight titles together.

The argument could become even more significant after Manchester City confirmed on Friday that they have lodged an appeal against the guilty verdict.

That means any discussion about stripping titles or awarding them to other clubs remains hypothetical for now, with the appeals process potentially determining how the Premier League ultimately handles the unprecedented case.

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