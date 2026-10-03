'He's better than you' — Arsenal icon reveals brutal truth father told him about Max Dowman

A former Arsenal star revealed his father's first impression of rising star Max Dowman.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed that his father told him that current academy prodigy Max Dowman is a vastly superior talent to what Wilshere was at the same age.

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What Jack Wilshere said

Wilshere, who returned to his boyhood club to manage the Under-18s squad before eventually transitioning to a senior coaching role as manager of Luton Town, provided an incredible endorsement of the 16-year-old midfielder during a recent interview with BBC Sport.

"Max played for my 18s team when he was 13," Wilshere recounted. He explained the internal hesitation surrounding the promotion, noting that his own rapid ascent saw him feature for the U18s at 14. "I remember calling my dad because I played for the 18s when I was 14. I was like, 'was 13 too young?'"

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However, Dowman's immediate on-pitch dominance eradicated any doubts.

Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere in action for Arsenal || Image credit: Imago

"In the first game we could clearly see that he was ready for it," Wilshere continued. "And I remember calling my dad and saying, 'you need to come watch this kid'. My dad did, and my dad's very biased, as you could imagine. But even he said, 'he's better than you'."

A prodigious parallel

Wilshere's comments carry immense weight given his own status as one of the most precocious talents in Premier League history.

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After dominating the academy ranks Wilshere became the youngest debutant in Arsenal's history at the time, aged 16 years and 256 days old.

He famously delivered a generational midfield masterclass for Arsenal's senior side at just 19 years old. He completely outplayed Xavi and Andrés Iniesta during a 2-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 victory over Pep Guardiola's legendary Barcelona on February 16, 2011.

While injuries subsequently derailed his trajectory, Wilshere successfully secured two FA Cups (2013/14, 2014/15) during his 2008–2018 Arsenal tenure.

Dowman's record-breaking start

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Wilshere's father's early assessment has proven incredibly accurate, as Dowman has already shattered multiple records at the senior level under manager Mikel Arteta.

The attacking midfielder previously became the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history, debuting against Slavia Prague at just 15 years and 308 days old earlier in the 2025/26 campaign.

He subsequently rewrote the English domestic record books on March 14, 2026. Coming off the bench during a tense clash against Everton, Dowman scored a stunning 97th-minute solo goal to secure a 2-0 victory, officially becoming the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history at 16 years and 73 days.