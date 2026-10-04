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John Terry betrays Chelsea, picks 2026/27 Premier League winners

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 09:39 - 04 October 2026
John Terry
Chelsea legend John Terry predicts who will win the 2026/27 Premier League title, admitting his former club is still a couple of years away
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Chelsea legend John Terry has delivered a painful prediction for his former club by backing Arsenal to win the 2026/27 Premier League title.

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The former Blues captain admits it is difficult to support Mikel Arteta’s side, but believes Chelsea’s inconsistent form leaves them some way behind the reigning champions.

Terry backs Arsenal despite Chelsea loyalty

Terry made the admission while speaking to former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott on TikTok after both sides met earlier this season, despite his deep connection with Chelsea.

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The former England defender believes Arsenal have the quality required to retain their Premier League crown, while Chelsea are still searching for the consistency needed to compete over an entire campaign.

“We [Chelsea] had a good start and we gave you guys [Arsenal] a good game actually,” Terry said.

“Since that game we’ve been hit and miss to be honest and I think that’s going to be our season.”

Terry’s prediction will hardly be welcomed by Chelsea supporters, particularly given his status as one of the most celebrated captains in the club’s history. However, his assessment reflects his concerns about the Blues’ ability to maintain their early-season momentum.

Chelsea still need time according to Terry

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While Terry has ruled Chelsea out of the title race, he remains hopeful that his former club can secure Champions League football by finishing inside the Premier League’s top four.

The Chelsea icon nevertheless believes the club need more time before they can realistically challenge for the biggest prize in English football.

Terry suggested Chelsea could be “a couple of years” away from mounting a genuine title challenge, meaning supporters may have to wait before seeing their side compete consistently at the top of the table.

For now, the former captain believes Arsenal have the stronger foundations for another successful campaign.

After years of fierce competition between the London rivals, Terry backing Arsenal to finish above Chelsea will certainly sting, even if his prediction comes from a former captain who still wants his old club to succeed.

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