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Pep Guardiola set to return to Man City amid guilty verdict

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:56 - 04 October 2026
Pep Guardiola | IMAGO
Pep Guardiola | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Pep Guardiola is planning a surprise return to Manchester City later this month following the club’s guilty verdict on multiple breaches of Premier League financial regulations.
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City were found guilty by an independent commission of arranging “sham contracts” and artificially inflating commercial revenue by hundreds of millions of pounds between 2009 and 2018.

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The club have already confirmed they have appealed the verdict, insisting the findings contain “clear material errors.”

‘The club’s firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors of law, principle and fact and is unsafe,’ City said in a statement.

According to MetroUK, the former City manager intends to attend the club’s next home fixture, a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on 14 October, as a show of solidarity with the club, its owners and supporters.

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It would mark Guardiola’s first appearance at the Etihad since his departure at the end of last season.

The Spaniard has told senior figures at the club that he wants to “be with his people” during a difficult period.

Earlier this week, Guardiola publicly backed the club in a social media message, posting a photo alongside chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and writing:

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“I am, always have been, always will be behind my club, my owner, my chairman… We will get through this together. I love you all.”

His planned presence at the PSG match would send a powerful message of support as City continue to fight the charges and prepare for the next stage of the legal process.

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