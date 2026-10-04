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Ex-Newcastle star Andy Carroll finally reveals coach who sexually assaulted him

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:40 - 04 October 2026
Former England and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll has named the man who sexually assaulted him in 2021.
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The former Liverpool man named Kevin Adams, a former BBC Fame Academy dance coach as the perpetrator.

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Carroll, 37, first revealed the attack in his recent autobiography Owning It, but did not identify the perpetrator at the time.

After Adams’ name appeared in publicly available court documents, the former Liverpool and West Ham forward confirmed the identity.

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“Now that Kevin Adams has been named in court documents as my abuser, I can confirm it,” Carroll said.

“Hopefully now I can finally start to put this chapter behind me.”

The assault took place at Carroll’s home during his second spell at Newcastle. Adams, a friend of Carroll’s then-partner, had come to watch a boxing match and stayed overnight.

Carroll woke to find the man sexually assaulting him while he slept. He threw Adams out of the house and knocked him unconscious when he tried to re-enter, before calling the police.

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Adams was convicted of sexual assault at Chelmsford Crown Court in 2023 and sentenced to 20 months in prison.

He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register and banned from the village where Carroll lived.

Carroll has described the experience, including giving evidence in court, as “humiliating and horrendous,” and said the trauma had a devastating impact on him and his family.

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