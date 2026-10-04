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Manchester United legend ready to coach Ghana’s Black Stars

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:43 - 04 October 2026
Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has expressed interest in taking charge of Ghana’s Black Stars, according to reports from Ghana.
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The former Trinidad and Tobago striker, 54, has indicated he is open to the vacant head coaching role following Carlos Queiroz’s departure after a poor start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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Speaking in an interview via Ghanasoccernet, Yorke said: “If they [Ghana] want something new, something dynamic, then the front-foot type of football that I have studied over the years.”

Dwight Yorke |Imago
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Yorke enjoyed a highly successful playing career at Old Trafford, forming a prolific partnership with Andy Cole and helping Sir Alex Ferguson’s side win the 1999 treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

He also won three Premier League titles and the FA Cup during his time at United.

He holds a UEFA Pro Licence, the highest coaching qualification in Europe, and previously worked with Manchester United’s youth setup at Carrington.

His managerial experience includes a spell at Australian club Macarthur FC, where he won the Australia Cup in his first season, and a stint as head coach of Trinidad and Tobago.

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Why was Carlos Queiroz sacked by Ghana?

Ghana suffered back-to-back defeats in Group C of the AFCON qualifiers, beginning with a 2-0 loss away to Ivory Coast before a humiliating 4-2 collapse against Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The loss to Gambia proved to be the final straw after Ghana squandered a comfortable 2-0 lead on home soil.

The result left four-time African champions Ghana rooted to the bottom of Group C with zero points.

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