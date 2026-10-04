Spain coach refuses to co-sign Yamal for Ballon d'Or

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente declined to back Lamine Yamal's claim for the Ballin d'Or.

Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente has praised Lamine Yamal as a future footballing legend but deliberately refused to endorse the 19-year-old winger as his sole candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or to avoid disrespecting his other nominated players.

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​Protecting squad harmony

​De la Fuente addressed Yamal's Ballon d'Or candidacy during a recent press conference, acknowledging the teenager's immense talent.

​"He’s on his way to become an absolute football legend," the manager stated.

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​However, when pressed on whether the Barcelona forward should win the prestigious individual award, De la Fuente offered a caveated response to protect the rest of his roster.

​"This is my view. If he was the only Spanish player in the run for Ballon d’Or, I’d say he’s the absolute best… but there are more of our players and I respect them," he explained.

​The World Cup momentum

​The manager's diplomatic stance directly reflects the unprecedented success of the Spanish national team, which has flooded the 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist following their triumph in North America.

​Spain secured the 2026 FIFA World Cup by defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium after Ferran Torres netted the decisive goal in extra time.

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That monumental victory, combined with respective club success, catapulted six Spanish players onto the final Ballon d'Or ballot.

​Alongside Yamal, the nominees include Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, Paris Saint-Germain duo Fabián Ruiz and Ferran Torres, and another Barcelona youngster, Pau Cubarsí.

​Yamal's Ballon d'Or claim

​While De la Fuente remains neutral, Yamal has already secured endorsements from prominent peers who believe he is currently the premier talent in world football.

​His Barcelona and national team teammate Fermín López recently endorsed him explicitly, stating, "Ballon d'Or for Lamine? For me, yes. I see how he trains, how he spends his days, and how he plays, he's incredible."

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Portuguese forward João Félix echoed the sentiment, praising the teenager's artistic brilliance and noting that "Lamine is pure football" and that his World Cup victory makes him the clear favorite.