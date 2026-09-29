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Victor Osimhen's ex-teammate handed 73-YEAR ban because of new girlfriend

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:00 - 29 September 2026
Mauro Icardi has been handed a staggering 73-year driving ban in Argentina after a video posted by his new girlfriend landed him in serious trouble with the authorities.
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The former Galatasaray man, who shared the attack with Nigeria's Victor Osimhen in Turkey, was caught behind the wheel when his partner, Argentine actress and singer China Suarez, shared footage online.

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In the video, Suarez appears hanging out of the car window while Icardi drives just outside Buenos Aires.

Argentina’s Ministry of Transport launched an investigation and discovered that the 33-year-old’s driving licence had expired.

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Officials promptly ordered his provisional disqualification from driving, with the ban reportedly lasting until the end of the century.

In a statement on X, the ministry said: “We found that Icardi’s driving license had expired. For this reason, we have ordered his provisional disqualification.

"The player will need to be assessed to determine his fitness to drive. Road safety allows for no exception.”

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Icardi hit back with a furious response, writing: “Think about fixing the roads to improve traffic flow instead of wasting time writing tweets and scratching your balls.”

The striker, now a free agent after leaving Galatasaray, is reportedly challenging the suspension.

His Italian driving licence, which was valid until 2029, has also been cancelled as part of the dispute.

Icardi has rarely been far from controversy off the pitch, particularly during his high-profile relationship and bitter split with ex-wife Wanda Nara.

However, he is not the only superstar to receive a driving ban after Mohamed Salah was banned last week for six months after failing to identify who was behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce when it was caught speeding in Cheshire earlier this year.

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