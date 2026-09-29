Victor Osimhen's ex-teammate handed 73-YEAR ban because of new girlfriend

Mauro Icardi has been handed a staggering 73-year driving ban in Argentina after a video posted by his new girlfriend landed him in serious trouble with the authorities.

The former Galatasaray man, who shared the attack with Nigeria's Victor Osimhen in Turkey, was caught behind the wheel when his partner, Argentine actress and singer China Suarez, shared footage online.

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In the video, Suarez appears hanging out of the car window while Icardi drives just outside Buenos Aires.

Argentina’s Ministry of Transport launched an investigation and discovered that the 33-year-old’s driving licence had expired.

🚗⚠️ Tras la difusión de un video compartido por la China Suárez, el Ministerio de Transporte bonaerense constató que Mauro Icardi circulaba con la licencia de conducir vencida y dispuso su inhabilitación preventiva.



📋 La medida fue registrada este 21 de septiembre y, para… pic.twitter.com/vY2cuq1puS — Perfil.com (@perfilcom) September 22, 2026

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Officials promptly ordered his provisional disqualification from driving, with the ban reportedly lasting until the end of the century.

In a statement on X, the ministry said: “We found that Icardi’s driving license had expired. For this reason, we have ordered his provisional disqualification.

ICARDI AL VOLANTE CON LICENCIA VENCIDA 🚘⚠️



Eugenia “la China” Suárez se quitó el cinturón y sacó gran parte de su cuerpo por la ventanilla mientras Mauro Icardi continuaba conduciendo.



Ante la difusión del video, constatamos que Icardi tenía su licencia de conducir vencida. pic.twitter.com/lV5rFGbD1w — Ministerio de Transporte (@TransportePBA) September 21, 2026

Hola buenas, Quería saber cómo hicieron para inhabilitar la licencia italiana de la cual dispongo hasta 2029. Me parece raro que hasta el ministerio de transporte se me cuelgue de las pelotas para tener un poquito de repercusión en los medios. Ocúpense de arreglar las calles para… — MauroIcardi (@MauroIcardi) September 21, 2026

"The player will need to be assessed to determine his fitness to drive. Road safety allows for no exception.”

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Icardi hit back with a furious response, writing: “Think about fixing the roads to improve traffic flow instead of wasting time writing tweets and scratching your balls.”

The striker, now a free agent after leaving Galatasaray, is reportedly challenging the suspension.

His Italian driving licence, which was valid until 2029, has also been cancelled as part of the dispute.

Icardi has rarely been far from controversy off the pitch, particularly during his high-profile relationship and bitter split with ex-wife Wanda Nara.