One ticket, four teams: why Nigeria's AFCON 2027 group is harder than the names suggest

Nigeria start the road to East Africa on September 25, at home to Madagascar in Uyo. Skim the Group L list and it looks like a soft landing after a punishing year.

Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau and co-hosts Tanzania are not the names that frighten a side who finished third at the last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and will be placed high in the markets on any football bet site ahead of next year. Read the qualification rules, though, and the group stops looking soft almost immediately.

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Second place is worth nothing here

The draw put 48 teams into 12 groups of four for the 24-team finals in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. In nine of those groups, the top two go through. Group L is not one of them.

Tanzania are co-hosting, so their place is already booked, and CAF's rule for the three host groups is blunt. Only the highest-ranked team outside the host nation qualifies. Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau will play six matches each for a single ticket.

A second-place finish that would carry Nigeria through from any of the other 11 groups carries them nowhere here. This is a knockout tie stretched across six months.

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Both opponents have beaten the Super Eagles before

Madagascar's one meeting with Nigeria at a finals remains the reference point. On June 30, 2019, in Alexandria, the tournament debutants won 2-0 through Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamatsinoro, topped their group ahead of Nigeria and went on to the quarter-finals.

Qualifying has been a different matter. Nigeria have never lost to Madagascar in an AFCON qualifier across four meetings, scoring five and conceding none. The warning is more recent than that record. Madagascar reached the final of the 2024 African Nations Championship in August 2025, losing 3-2 to Morocco in Nairobi after twice pulling level.

Guinea-Bissau's evidence is sharper still. In March 2023, they won 1-0 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja through a Mama Balde goal, the first win of any kind by the Djurtus over Nigeria. Eric Chelle's side travel to Bissau on September 29, to the ground where they salvaged that qualifying double-header with a 1-0 win of their own.

Tanzania have nothing to lose

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The co-hosts still fulfil all six fixtures, and that is the detail the table will turn on. Their place is safe, whatever the results, which makes them the most awkward kind of opponent for three teams who need something from every match.

Nigeria already know how awkward they can be. The two met in the opening game of AFCON 2025 in Fes in December 2025, where Semi Ajayi's header and Ademola Lookman's strike were needed to beat a Tanzania team who had equalised through Charles M'Mombwa two minutes earlier. Nigeria won 2-1. Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau have to solve the same problem twice each.

A squad carrying a difficult 12 months

Chelle has named a 24-man group for the window, built around Victor Osimhen, Lookman, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. On form, that is comfortably the strongest collection of players in Group L.

Recent history is less comfortable. Nigeria lost the AFCON 2025 semi-final to hosts Morocco 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes, then beat Egypt by the same margin from the spot to take bronze in Casablanca. Before that came the heavier blow, a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in Rabat on November 16 2025, and a 4-3 shootout defeat that ended their 2026 World Cup hopes.

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