LeBron James admits he wanted Knicks, explains who made him choose 76ers instead

LeBron James has provided insight into his decision to pick the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James has publicly admitted that the New York Knicks were his primary free agency destination, revealing that he only abandoned the plan after the franchise secured the 2026 NBA Championship.

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The Madison Square Garden vision

During the 76ers' annual media day on September 28, the 41-year-old forward detailed his suspense-filled free agency process to ESPN. James confessed that he fully intended to conclude his legendary career in New York.

"I had visions of playing in [Madison Square] Garden and finishing my career in the Garden," James stated. "One of the best places I've ever played. I think it's the No. 1 arena in the world, as far as for a basketball player."

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The championship deterrent

The direction shifted in June when the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, securing their first championship in 53 years. Led by Jalen Brunson, the historic triumph effectively eliminated New York from James's consideration.

LeBron James playing for Team USA. Credit: X

Throughout his career, James has repeatedly faced accusations of team-hopping to chase rings. Having won titles with the Miami Heat (2011/12, 2012/13) during his 2010–2014 stint, the Cleveland Cavaliers (2015/16) during his 2014–2018 return, and the Los Angeles Lakers (2019/20) during his 2018–2026 tenure, joining the defending champions immediately after their victory would have amplified those criticisms.

"But after they beat San Antonio, I was like, 'Hey, I can't.' I couldn't do it," James admitted. "Y'all wouldn't have let me lay that down, at all. But much respect to the Knicks, obviously. An unbelievable team, unbelievable players. Shout out Jalen Brunson. I love that guy, he's unbelievable."

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Choosing Philadelphia and Maxey's influence

Having eliminated the Knicks and eventually whittled his choices down from four other potential suitors, Cleveland, Golden State, Miami, and Minnesota, James pivoted to the Philadelphia 76ers, signing a two-year, $8 million contract.

The heavily discounted deal allows the four-time NBA champion to aid the franchise in their pursuit of their first title since 1983.

James credited his close relationship with 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey as a massive factor in his final decision. Speaking on the season-four premiere of his "Mind the Game" podcast with Steve Nash three days before media day, James said his bond with Maxey went beyond basketball.

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"I just love everything about Tyrese Maxey, man," James said on the podcast. "Every day you get the same person, and that is very rare in sports and obviously super rare in life."

A dramatic early-season calendar

James insists he is "happy where I'm at" in Philadelphia alongside Maxey and Joel Embiid, but the NBA schedule makers have ensured immediate drama.