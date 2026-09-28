AFCON2027Q: Blow for Eric Chelle as Osimhen's replacement Ilenikhena set to miss Guinea-Bissau game

The tactical plan for Bissau has been completely thrown into chaos just hours before the opening whistle.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is facing an absolute tactical nightmare after revealing that teenage sensation George Ilenikhena is a major doubt for Tuesday’ss clash against Guinea-Bissau.

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The 20-year-old forward, who filled Victor Osimhen’s heavy shoes with a crucial debut goal against Madagascar, is struggling with a sudden fitness issue.

To make matters worse, Chelle confirmed that two or three other unnamed players have been hit by sudden illness in camp.

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A sudden fitness crisis hits the camp in Bissau

Just when Nigerian football fans were starting to breathe a sigh of relief over the team's depth, the injury gods have struck the Super Eagles camp at the absolute worst moment.

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Speaking ahead of Tuesday evening's decisive AFCON 2027 Group L qualifier against the Wild Dogs, a visibly concerned Eric Chelle delivered a devastating fitness update to the press.

Nigerian coach Eric Chelle.

The biggest talking point is the immediate availability of George Ilenikhena. The explosive young forward had the entire nation singing his praises on Friday night after smashing home a vital equaliser on his debut to set up Nigeria's 2-1 comeback victory in Uyo.

Now, his chances of anchoring the frontline on Matchday 2 are hanging by a very thin thread.

Injury Update Inside The Super Eagles Camp:



Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has revealed that George Ilhenikena is doubtful for tomorrow's game.



Chelle also confirmed that two other players are sick. pic.twitter.com/4tDKfGCFfU — OgaNlaMedia 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) September 28, 2026

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"We have to manage what we see"

Chelle pulled no punches about the selection headache he is currently navigating, admitting that a final decision on the former AS Monaco striker will have to be delayed until the absolute last minute.

"We have to manage, maybe George, he has a little something, so we have to manage what we see at the last training session too," Chelle explained anxiously to journalists.

George Ilenikhena celebrates his first goal for Nigeria.

The tactical damage doesn't stop with the forward line either, as a sudden wave of illness has also swept through the hotel rooms in Bissau.

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"After that, we have 2 or 3 players that are a little sick, so we see, we'll see after the training session before tomorrow.”

Next game in sight 🇬🇼 pic.twitter.com/kzZ5wJNTLo — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 28, 2026

Forced to adapt with their backs against the wall

With Victor Osimhen already completely missing from the international break due to ongoing treatment, losing Ilenikhena leaves the Super Eagles critically short on natural, in-form target men.

The host side, Guinea-Bissau, is already flying high on confidence after thoroughly dismantling Tanzania, and they will smell absolute blood following this medical update.

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Osimhen in Nigeria's colours