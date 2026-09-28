Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Bloodthirsty Super Eagles fans demand absolute 'hell' in AFCON2027 qualifier

No more playing nice under the blistering sun of Bissau; the honeymoon period is officially over.

The Super Eagles have officially touched down in Bissau ahead of their high-stakes Matchday 2 AFCON 2027 qualifier against the Wild Dogs, and the Nigerian fanbase is in absolute beast mode.

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Following a shaky, stressful 2-1 comeback win in Uyo, demanding supporters have flooded social media to warn head coach Éric Chelle that nothing short of a ruthless 3-0 demolition will be accepted on Tuesday night.

Amidst the tactical war, fans are aggressively hounding the NFF for merch and cornering Ola Aina over his footwear.

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The starting XI is a literal warzone

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The Super Eagles might have landed safely, but back home in Lagos, football fans are practically tearing each other apart over who deserves to step onto the pitch for the first whistle.

The depth in this squad has turned the tactical selection process into an absolute battlefield.

Super Eagles keeper Maduka Okoye.

With Maduka Okoye pushing heavily from his impressive Serie A form at Udinese and Stanley Nwabali starting the previous fixture, fans are screaming for clarity in goal.

The frontline is even more chaotic. After the explosive heroics of the opening match, fans are demanding that Chelle drop the underperforming veterans immediately.

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Nigerian hero Moses Usor.

"Ilenikhena and Usor both scored on debut against Madagascar. Want to see at least one of them start on Tuesday," a fan demanded. Another analyst asked bluntly: "The argument in Lagos is the XI. Who gets the first whistle, honestly?"

Hand over the three points and the Nike drip

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Nigerian supporters are not travelling to Bissau for a friendly vacation, and they are making it crystal clear that people's financial livelihoods are tied to this fixture.

The fanbase has zero patience for lazy football or tactical excuses. One furious punter fired a direct warning to the squad: "Oya go and get that three points and send me my money sharp sharp!"

Eric Chelle, Super Eagles coach. (Image credit: Calisports/IG)

While the pressure is mounting for a definitive 3-0 execution on Tuesday night, the internet detectives still found time to aggressively corner Nottingham Forest fullback Ola Aina over his legendary fashion sense.

Spotting the defender stepping off the plane in premium style, fans completely bypassed the NFF media protocol to ask: "Admin, help me ask Ola Aina, how many likes for that Nike Air Force?"

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The NFF must stop hoarding the merchandise

To make matters more volatile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is currently facing an angry rebellion from fans in the diaspora over the team's official travel gear.

The stunning, culture-infused presentation kits worn by the players have gone viral globally, but international supporters are being completely locked out from purchasing them.

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"Can we get the merch in the UK? It’s so good. Specifically the wide-leg one," an overseas supporter demanded angrily, tagging the official Super Eagles handles.

The structural management of Nigerian football is under intense scrutiny from every single angle. Tuesday night is not just a game; it is an absolute test of fire.

Super Eagles keeper Maduka Okoye.