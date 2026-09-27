"Worst officiating so far!" – Angry Sporting Lagos coach blasts referee after dropping points at home again

The tech boys' manager is absolutely fuming as he labels a Niger State official a complete and utter disaster zone.

Sporting Lagos’ young tactician Jeffery Buter has completely lost his cool, launching a scathing attack on the standard of refereeing in the NPFL.

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Following a highly controversial 1-1 home draw against league leaders Barau FC at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on Saturday, Buter did not hold back.

Speaking to Pulse Sports, the youngest coach in the league slammed Niger State-born referee Abubakar Abdullahi, labelling his hostile officiating the absolute worst display of the season so far.

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High tension and a boiling point at Onikan

If you thought the intense post-match drama surrounding the match on Saturday was over, think again.

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Just before Barau boss Eugene Agagbe openly mocked Sporting Lagos for playing empty "celebration football," the tech boys' dressing room exploded with pure rage, but this time, the target was the man holding the whistle.

Sporting Lagos boss Jeff Buter

Sporting Lagos found themselves chasing the game yet again after a controversial first-half penalty saw them drop crucial points on their own turf.

While a fighting second-half equaliser from Sodiq Ayoade managed to rescue a 1-1 draw, head coach Jeffery Buter was in zero mood to celebrate the lone point.

Joseph Atule (left) opened the scoring from the spot kick.

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The youngest boss in the league marched straight to the media zone with steam practically coming out of his ears.

"If the captain cannot talk to you, it's ridiculous!"

Buter pulled absolutely zero punches, immediately singling out the performance of Niger State official Abubakar Abdullahi as a complete administrative disaster.

"For me, I think it was the worst officiating so far this season," a visibly angry Buter fumed to reporters. "It is unacceptable at this level, and if we have to keep going like this, then we're going to keep suffering this type of result."

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The young coach was particularly disgusted by what he described as an openly hostile attitude from the referee toward his players from the very first whistle, specifically highlighting a bizarre moment where the match official practically banned the team's leadership from communicating.

"If you tell the captain not to approach you, then I think it's ridiculous. The rules of the game allow the captain to talk to the referee. It's not as if he was aggressive or insulting. He only went to make an inquiry and you tell him not to come near you again? The way he was lashing out at our players and letting obvious fouls go unpunished... five games in, this is the worst one for me so far."

Kudos to the fighters, but the trenches await

Despite his immense frustration with the men in black, Buter made sure to give his young platoon their flowers for refusing to surrender under immensely difficult, biased circumstances.

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The tech boys fought tooth and nail in the second half, completely raising their attacking intensity to break down Barau's rigid away block.

Coach Jeff Buter blasts the ref but praised his players' fighting spirit.

"But kudos to the players," Buter added, trying to calm his temperament.

"We fought exceptionally well under pressure and we earned the point. We earned it. It wasn't given to us by anyone, so we're happy with the fight."

Coach Jeff’s thoughts after our draw against Barau 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/yrrcxUF3H1 — Sporting Lagos (@SportingLagos) September 27, 2026

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However, with home points continuously slipping away and rival coaches openly mocking their style of play, Buter needs to fix his tactical transition blueprint immediately.