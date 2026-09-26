Super Falcons legend retires after trophy-laden 16-year career

Osinachi Ohale and Blessing Demehin were solid at the back for Nigeria | Imago

Osinachi Ohale and Blessing Demehin were solid at the back for Nigeria | Imago

Super Falcons legend Osinachi Ohale retires from international football after a glorious 16-year career featuring 86 caps and five WAFCON titles for Nigeria

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale has announced her retirement from international football after 16 years with Nigeria, bringing an end to one of the most decorated careers in the country’s women’s game.

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The 34-year-old leaves the international stage with 86 caps, four FIFA Women’s World Cup appearances, seven WAFCON tournaments and five African titles to her name.

Ohale bows out as five-time WAFCON winner

Ohale announced her decision in an emotional message on Instagram, reflecting on her journey from a young girl dreaming of representing Nigeria to becoming one of the Super Falcons’ most experienced defenders.

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“After 16 years of wearing the Nigerian jersey, representing my country, and giving everything I had to the beautiful game, I have made the very difficult decision to retire from international football,” she wrote.

Ohale was part of Nigeria’s WAFCON-winning squads in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018 before helping the Super Falcons reclaim the continental crown in Morocco in 2025, when the tournament was officially the 2024 edition.

CAF recognises her as one of only five players to have won the WAFCON title five times, alongside fellow Nigerians Florence Ajayi, Perpetua Nkwocha and Francisca Ordega.

“From the young girl who first dreamed of wearing the green and white, to the woman who had the honour of doing so for 86 caps, I can only look back with a heart overflowing with gratitude,” Ohale added.

Her World Cup career spanned the 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 editions. One of her most memorable moments came at the 2023 tournament, when she scored Nigeria’s second goal in a 3-2 victory over hosts Australia and was named Player of the Match.

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Legendary defender leaves with no regrets

Ohale also represented Nigeria at the 2024 Olympic Games and featured at the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco, starting all five matches and playing every minute.

Nigeria opened their title defence with a 3-2 defeat to Malawi before beating Zambia and Egypt, but their campaign ended with a quarter-final defeat to Cameroon followed by a loss to South Africa in the African World Cup play-off.

Despite the disappointing finish, Ohale said the sacrifices and memories of representing Nigeria mattered more than the statistics.

“I gave this jersey my youth, my strength, my sweat, my tears, and my heart. And if I had to do it all over again, I would choose Nigeria every single time,” she wrote.

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The defender also thanked her teammates, coaches, family, the Nigeria Football Federation and supporters who shared her journey.

“To the Nigerian fans: thank you for believing in us, supporting us, celebrating with us, and standing by us through every high and every low. Your love made wearing this jersey even more special,” she added.

Ohale, who has played club football in Nigeria, the United States, Sweden, Spain, Italy and Mexico, ended her message by reflecting on what representing her country meant to her.

“Today, I say goodbye to international football with no regrets — only gratitude. 86 caps. 16 years. 4 World Cups. 7 WAFCON. 5 WAFCON titles.