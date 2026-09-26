Harry kane is a bottler — England captain's Ballon d'Or candidacy questioned

Harry Kane's penalty miss against Spain has raised uncomfortable questions about his performance in big games.

England captain Harry Kane is facing severe backlash from supporters, with the "choker" label dominating social media after his crucial penalty miss triggered a 3-2 UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain at Wembley Stadium on September 26.

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​The Wembley collapse

England trailed in the second minute following an opening goal by Lamine Yamal, before mounting a rapid response.

Anthony Gordon equalised in the 36th minute, and Kane himself found the net in the 40th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 advantage heading into the interval.

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​The defining moment arrived in the second half when England were awarded a penalty. Converting the spot-kick would have handed the Three Lions a commanding 3-1 lead, effectively killing the game against the reigning World Cup champions. Instead, Kane failed to convert.

A slip at the crucial moment 🫣



Harry Kane misses from the spot 👀#SSFootball | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/SzrmN0OxUw — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 26, 2026

​Spain ruthlessly punished the squandered opportunity. Álex Baena equalised in the 60th minute before Mikel Oyarzabal secured the 3-2 victory in the 74th minute, entirely reversing the match's momentum.

​Social media fury

​Despite scoring in the first half, fans directed their frustration at the Bayern Munich striker, accusing him of single-handedly causing the defeat by failing to execute when the margins were tightest.

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We just need to come to terms with Harry Kane being a loser. Top player but it’s hard to ignore some things — B (@utdbrxy) September 26, 2026

The Story of England football national team, should be 3-1 up, but somehow losing 3-2. The story of Harry Kane career too, a huge choker in these big games — Emzel (@Emzyl_) September 26, 2026

​​A recurring theme across digital platforms was the resurrection of the "choker" label. Supporters pointed to a career-long pattern of failing to deliver in definitive, high-pressure moments for the national team, arguing that his elite goalscoring records often mask a lack of clutch composure.

Harry Kane é tipo



886 penales

884 anotados

2 fallados



Fallo 1: jogo que valeria a paz mundial



Fallo 2: jogo que valeria a descoberta da cura do câncer — ًْ (@odegaardismx__) September 26, 2026

Harry Kane. A choker no one talks about. — عمر آل الشيخ🇸🇦 (@OmarAlsheikh49) September 26, 2026

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Harry Kane what a choker 😏 what a loser 😏 — 🍒🫐 Connoisseur🌹🍷 (@Hyms_of_Cherub) September 26, 2026

​​Ballon d'Or credentials questioned

​The outrage quickly intersected with the ongoing 2026 Ballon d'Or debate. Kane is considered a frontrunner for the October award after securing the 2025/26 European Golden Shoe, but fans argued that his Wembley miss invalidates his candidacy.

​Opponents of his campaign argued that while rivals like Yamal and Kylian Mbappé dictate the outcome of high-stakes fixtures, Kane actively shrinks when the pressure peaks.

That is how Harry Kane threw away his balon dor. https://t.co/XadpXGFACj — ABJ OF LAG💙❤️ 🇳🇬 (@Naijaculer) September 26, 2026

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Thank God Lamine Yamal has won the Ballon D'or. Imagine this serial choker winning the most important individual accolade in world football? I'd have puked! There is no world where Harry Kane should EVER take home a Ballon D'or https://t.co/NCFS8WwAOy pic.twitter.com/FFB8vSSzoW — jane (@jane_omac) September 26, 2026

​​Echoes of Al Khor

Kane's failure against Spain mirrored his infamous penalty miss during the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against France in Al Khor.

​During that December 10, 2022, clash, Kane successfully converted a 54th-minute penalty but blazed a crucial 84th-minute spot-kick over the crossbar, sealing a 2-1 exit for England.