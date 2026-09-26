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Harry kane is a bottler — England captain's Ballon d'Or candidacy questioned

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:28 - 26 September 2026
Harry Kane's penalty miss against Spain has raised uncomfortable questions about his performance in big games.
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England captain Harry Kane is facing severe backlash from supporters, with the "choker" label dominating social media after his crucial penalty miss triggered a 3-2 UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain at Wembley Stadium on September 26.

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​The Wembley collapse

 England trailed in the second minute following an opening goal by Lamine Yamal, before mounting a rapid response. 

Anthony Gordon equalised in the 36th minute, and Kane himself found the net in the 40th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 advantage heading into the interval.

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​The defining moment arrived in the second half when England were awarded a penalty. Converting the spot-kick would have handed the Three Lions a commanding 3-1 lead, effectively killing the game against the reigning World Cup champions. Instead, Kane failed to convert.

​Spain ruthlessly punished the squandered opportunity. Álex Baena equalised in the 60th minute before Mikel Oyarzabal secured the 3-2 victory in the 74th minute, entirely reversing the match's momentum.

​Social media fury 

​Despite scoring in the first half, fans directed their frustration at the Bayern Munich striker, accusing him of single-handedly causing the defeat by failing to execute when the margins were tightest.

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​​A recurring theme across digital platforms was the resurrection of the "choker" label. Supporters pointed to a career-long pattern of failing to deliver in definitive, high-pressure moments for the national team, arguing that his elite goalscoring records often mask a lack of clutch composure.

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​​Ballon d'Or credentials questioned

​The outrage quickly intersected with the ongoing 2026 Ballon d'Or debate. Kane is considered a frontrunner for the October award after securing the 2025/26 European Golden Shoe, but fans argued that his Wembley miss invalidates his candidacy.

​Opponents of his campaign argued that while rivals like Yamal and Kylian Mbappé dictate the outcome of high-stakes fixtures, Kane actively shrinks when the pressure peaks.

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​​Echoes of Al Khor

Kane's failure against Spain mirrored his infamous penalty miss during the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against France in Al Khor.

​During that December 10, 2022, clash, Kane successfully converted a 54th-minute penalty but blazed a crucial 84th-minute spot-kick over the crossbar, sealing a 2-1 exit for England. 

While Kane remains the most prolific penalty taker in England's history, having scored 25 international spot kicks, these glaring high-profile misses have raised questions over his nerve in important moments.

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