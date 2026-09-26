Advertisement

Yamal is the best player in the World — Barcelona star strengthens Ballon d'Or claim

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:47 - 26 September 2026
Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal improved his chances for the Ballon d'Or with his performance against Spain.
Advertisement

Fans have flooded social media to champion Lamine Yamal's 2026 Ballon d'Or candidacy following his commanding display in Spain's 3-2 UEFA Nations League victory over England on September 26.

Advertisement

Yamal sets the tone early

The 19-year-old Barcelona winger required just two minutes to dismantle the English defence at Wembley Stadium.

Yamal opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, robbing Marc Guehi before beating James Trafford in goal to establish the foundation for Spain's eventual victory.

Supporters immediately seized on his overall performance, submitting highlight clips of his dribbling and playmaking as visual evidence of his superiority in the current Ballon d'Or race.

Advertisement

Outshining the competition

The fixture served as a direct head-to-head between two leading contenders for the October award.

While Yamal dictated the tempo and showcased the flair that defined his 2024 UEFA European Championship and 2026 FIFA World Cup triumphs, Kane squandered a crucial penalty in the second half that would have given England a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Fans drew comparisons between the two attackers, arguing that Yamal's ability to consistently deliver in high-stakes fixtures separates him from Kane's pattern of faltering under severe pressure.

Álex Baena subsequently equalised for Spain in the 60th minute before Mikel Oyarzabal secured the win in the 74th minute, reinforcing Spain's dominance and Yamal's status as the focal point of the world champions.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Mbappe on course to make El Clasico after international break injury
Football
26.09.2026
Mbappe on course to make El Clasico after international break injury
Zohran Mamdani repping Arsenal during Eid || Image credit: X
Football
26.09.2026
'Chapters of the Quran' — How Zohran Mamdani's pro-Arsenal post confused Americans
Harry kane is a bottler — England captain's Ballon d'Or candidacy questioned
Football
26.09.2026
Harry kane is a bottler — England captain's Ballon d'Or candidacy questioned
England vs Spain: Thomas Tuchel cites two reasons for defeat
Football
26.09.2026
England vs Spain: Thomas Tuchel cites two reasons for defeat
Yamal is the best player in the World — Barcelona star strengthens Ballon d'Or claim
Football
26.09.2026
Yamal is the best player in the World — Barcelona star strengthens Ballon d'Or claim
England vs Spain: Yamal sends Ballon d'Or message as Kane miss proves costly
Football
26.09.2026
England vs Spain: Yamal sends Ballon d'Or message as Kane miss proves costly