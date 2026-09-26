Yamal is the best player in the World — Barcelona star strengthens Ballon d'Or claim

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal improved his chances for the Ballon d'Or with his performance against Spain.

Fans have flooded social media to champion Lamine Yamal's 2026 Ballon d'Or candidacy following his commanding display in Spain's 3-2 UEFA Nations League victory over England on September 26.

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Yamal sets the tone early

The 19-year-old Barcelona winger required just two minutes to dismantle the English defence at Wembley Stadium.

Yamal opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, robbing Marc Guehi before beating James Trafford in goal to establish the foundation for Spain's eventual victory.

Supporters immediately seized on his overall performance, submitting highlight clips of his dribbling and playmaking as visual evidence of his superiority in the current Ballon d'Or race.

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Outshining the competition

The fixture served as a direct head-to-head between two leading contenders for the October award.

While Yamal dictated the tempo and showcased the flair that defined his 2024 UEFA European Championship and 2026 FIFA World Cup triumphs, Kane squandered a crucial penalty in the second half that would have given England a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Fans drew comparisons between the two attackers, arguing that Yamal's ability to consistently deliver in high-stakes fixtures separates him from Kane's pattern of faltering under severe pressure.