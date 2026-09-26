England vs Spain: Yamal sends Ballon d'Or message as Kane miss proves costly

Harry Kane’s missed penalty proved costly as world champions Spain beat England 3-2 in Group A3 of the UEFA Nations League.

One of the subplots ahead of kickoff was Lamine Yamal vs Harry Kane; two superstars vying for the Ballon d'Or, and it was the Barcelona man who struck first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marc Guehi gifted Spain the lead inside two minutes after failing to spot Yamal closing him down, and the teenage sensation clinically finished past James Trafford.

Ferran Torres later doubled the visitors’ advantage, though England responded impressively before half-time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A slick counter involving Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon allowed the Newcastle winger to equalise, before Kane’s stooping header deflected in off Marc Cucurella to give Thomas Tuchel’s side a surprise 2-1 lead at the break.

England remained on the front foot after the interval and were awarded a penalty when Rodri fouled Bellingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Kane slipped as he struck the spot-kick, which cannoned off the crossbar. Momentum swung back to Spain, and substitute Alex Baena levelled shortly afterwards.