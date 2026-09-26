Advertisement

England vs Spain: Yamal sends Ballon d'Or message as Kane miss proves costly

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:58 - 26 September 2026
Harry Kane’s missed penalty proved costly as world champions Spain beat England 3-2 in Group A3 of the UEFA Nations League.
Advertisement

One of the subplots ahead of kickoff was Lamine Yamal vs Harry Kane; two superstars vying for the Ballon d'Or, and it was the Barcelona man who struck first.

Advertisement

Marc Guehi gifted Spain the lead inside two minutes after failing to spot Yamal closing him down, and the teenage sensation clinically finished past James Trafford.

Ferran Torres later doubled the visitors’ advantage, though England responded impressively before half-time.

Advertisement

A slick counter involving Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon allowed the Newcastle winger to equalise, before Kane’s stooping header deflected in off Marc Cucurella to give Thomas Tuchel’s side a surprise 2-1 lead at the break.

England remained on the front foot after the interval and were awarded a penalty when Rodri fouled Bellingham.

Advertisement

However, Kane slipped as he struck the spot-kick, which cannoned off the crossbar. Momentum swung back to Spain, and substitute Alex Baena levelled shortly afterwards.

Mikel Oyarzabal, who came on for the wasteful Ferran Torres, received a fine pass in the area and clipped a fine finish over Trafford to secure the victory for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Zohran Mamdani repping Arsenal during Eid || Image credit: X
Football
26.09.2026
'Chapters of the Quran' — How Zohran Mamdani's pro-Arsenal post confused Americans
Harry kane is a bottler — England captain's Ballon d'Or candidacy questioned
Football
26.09.2026
Harry kane is a bottler — England captain's Ballon d'Or candidacy questioned
Yamal is the best player in the World — Barcelona star strengthens Ballon d'Or claim
Football
26.09.2026
Yamal is the best player in the World — Barcelona star strengthens Ballon d'Or claim
England vs Spain: Yamal sends Ballon d'Or message as Kane miss proves costly
Football
26.09.2026
England vs Spain: Yamal sends Ballon d'Or message as Kane miss proves costly
Nothing is done — Man City release official statement after guilty verdict
Football
26.09.2026
Nothing is done — Man City release official statement after guilty verdict
They don't enjoy football — Yamal aims thinly veiled dig at Mbappe
Football
26.09.2026
They don't enjoy football — Yamal aims thinly veiled dig at Mbappe