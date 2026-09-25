Kane vs Yamal vs Mbappe: Legendary African star makes Ballon d'Or choice

A legendary African footballer and current administrator has weighed in on the Ballon d'Or debate.

Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president and former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o has publicly endorsed Lamine Yamal to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

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Eto'o endorses Yamal

Eto'o, who won multiple LALIGA and UEFA Champions League crowns during his tenure at Camp Nou, took to Instagram to back the 19-year-old forward.

The Cameroonian legend labelled the Spanish international a "talented genius," directly addressing him in a supportive post ahead of the upcoming award ceremony.

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"Golden Ball of our hearts. Genius, Bold, talented... Best of luck in this Ballon d'Or race," Eto'o wrote. "But whatever the verdict is, one thing is certain: just like Ousmane, you are already the Ballon d'Or of our hearts. Keep making us dream."

The reference to Ousmane highlights Yamal's progression after finishing as the runner-up for the 2025 Ballon d'Or behind Ousmane Dembélé.

Dembélé claimed last year's prize following a treble-winning 2024/25 season that saw him secure the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France with Paris Saint-Germain.

An unpredictable 2026 race

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The 2026 Ballon d'Or race remains stiffly contested, fractured by differing individual and team achievements across domestic and international competitions.

Yamal enters the conversation having secured the 2025/26 LALIGA title with Barcelona and playing a pivotal role in Spain's triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He faces stiff competition from Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé, who finished as the top goalscorer in the 2025/26 La Liga, the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane also holds a strong claim following a historic goalscoring season, alongside Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

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Yamal's vocal self-belief

Rather than deflecting questions regarding the individual accolade, Yamal has actively campaigned for his own candidacy.

The forward recently stated he believes he and Mbappé are currently the two best players in world football, citing his major collective titles as the foundation for his claim.

Yamal has also argued that the aesthetic and entertainment value of his playing style should carry significant weight in the voting process.

"There are few players who play like me and who entertain the crowd as much as I do, and that should count towards winning the Ballon d'Or," Yamal stated earlier this month.

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João Félix offers support

Eto'o's endorsement follows similar backing from Al Nassr forward João Félix.

The Portuguese international, who previously played alongside Yamal during a loan spell at Barcelona, placed the teenager ahead of both Mbappé and Kane in the Ballon d'Or hierarchy.