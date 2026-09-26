They don't enjoy football — Yamal aims thinly veiled dig at Mbappe

Lamine Yamal provided insight into his footballing philosophy as he continues his Ballon d'Or push.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has stated that players who fixate on metrics like goals and assists do not truly enjoy football, a categorisation which can be viewed as a swipe at Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé amidst an intensifying PR battle for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

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Enjoyment over metrics

The 19-year-old Spain international, who secured the 2025/26 La Liga title with Barcelona before starring in Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph, outlined his footballing philosophy in a recent interview with The Guardian.

Yamal distanced himself from the modern fixation on direct goal contributions and financial incentives, portraying his style as rooted in traditional creative freedom.

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“I don't play football for money, I play because I like it!” Yamal told the publication. “Players who are obsessed with goals or assists do not enjoy [it].”

“I play for fun, to dribble, to play one touch, two, to make a teammate who has not scored, score, for happiness.”

Mbappé's goal obsession

The timing of the interview has raised eyebrows, as it arrives days after Mbappé publicly addressed accusations of selfishness on the pitch.

During his own media engagements, the French forward defended his unrelenting drive for individual numbers, admitting that he is obsessed with goalscoring and views it as a fundamental necessity for elite attackers.

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Mbappé's statistical pursuit has yielded undeniable results; the Real Madrid star finished as the outright top goalscorer in the 2025/26 LALIGA, the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The vocal Ballon d'Or frontrunners

Yamal's comments represent the latest in a vocal, public campaign for football's premier individual accolade.

Unlike other leading contenders, such as Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who enjoyed a historic goalscoring season, and Rodri, a previous winner was received the World Cup Golden Ball, Yamal and Mbappé have repeatedly utilised the media to lobby for their respective candidacies.

While the off-pitch rhetoric continues to escalate ahead of the October ceremony, Yamal has matched his words with decisive early-season domestic form.

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