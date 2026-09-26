You are always missing — Tuchel warns Chelsea's Cole Palmer over England future

England manager Thomas Tuchel has issued a clear warning to Cole Palmer over his international future after the Chelsea forward withdrew from the latest squad.

Tuchel recalled Palmer for the Nations League fixtures following a strong start to the season with Chelsea under new boss Xabi Alonso.

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However, he pulled out of the camp due to ongoing discomfort, continuing a pattern of absences that has frustrated the German coach.

Speaking ahead of England’s match against Spain, Tuchel did not hold back.

“For sure, it is a missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities. I don’t blame him for it. It is just a fact,” Tuchel said.

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Thomas Tuchel frustrated after an England loss || imago

“He misses way too many camps with injuries, and I only want to rely on what I witness and see within my team, and for that you have to be in camp.

“If you’re not in camp, there is a next level to impress that you cannot achieve because you can only do it when you are actually on the pitch with me. So yes, it is a missed opportunity.”

Chelsea star Cole Palmer

Palmer for England || imago

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Palmer has featured just three times for England since Tuchel took charge in early 2025 and was left out of the World Cup squad earlier this year after an injury-disrupted campaign.

The Chelsea star has been playing through “discomfort and pain,” according to Tuchel, who rejected suggestions that the absence was simply load management.

Tuchel, known for his candid interviews, has thrown down the gauntlet to Palmer, essentially confirming that these missed camps will push him further down the pecking order.