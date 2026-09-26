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‘How many Premier League titles have I won?’ – Man United legend De Gea asks after Man City judgement

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:17 - 26 September 2026
David de Gea and Marcus Rashford | Imago
Former Man Utd keeper David de Gea reacted to Man City's financial verdict, asking how many Premier League titles he has won. Rio Ferdinand also chimed in.
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David de Gea has appeared to ask whether Manchester City’s financial-rule verdict could change his Premier League trophy haul after the former Manchester United goalkeeper reacted to the latest development on social media.

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City have reportedly been found guilty of 114 of 115 alleged breaches following an independent commission’s findings, although the club are expected to appeal and no sporting sanctions have yet been decided.

De Gea raises Premier League title question

De Gea took to X after news of the verdict emerged, posting a message that immediately caught the attention of Manchester United supporters. “So…… Let’s talk. How many Premier League titles have I won then? 🤔”

The post refers to the possibility of City being stripped of titles won during seasons covered by the financial-rule case. Any such outcome would depend on the sanctions eventually imposed and the outcome of City’s expected appeal.

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De Gea currently has one Premier League winners’ medal, having helped United win the 2012-13 title under Sir Alex Ferguson.

During his time at Old Trafford, United also finished runners-up to City in the 2011-12, 2017-18 and 2020-21 campaigns. The 2011-12 title race remains particularly memorable after Sergio Aguero’s stoppage-time goal against QPR handed City the championship on goal difference.

Ferdinand also reacts to City verdict

Another former United star, Rio Ferdinand, also responded to the news with a reference to the potential redistribution of titles.

“Another Premier League medal to be added to the cabinet,” Ferdinand wrote, alongside a picture of himself with his medals. He later added: “And another for Jose,” referring to former United manager Jose Mourinho.

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The verdict concerns alleged financial-rule breaches spanning a nine-year period from 2009 to 2018. The reported findings have prompted speculation about possible punishments, with suggestions ranging from financial penalties and points deductions to the potential alteration of historical league standings. However, those consequences have not been determined.

For De Gea, the uncertainty has provided an opportunity for some Manchester derby banter. His question about how many Premier League titles he has won reflects the possibility that historical results could become part of the wider debate if sanctions ultimately affect City’s past achievements.

For now, though, De Gea officially remains a one-time Premier League winner, with any change dependent on the legal and disciplinary process still to come.

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