AFCON2027Q: 'We keep working' – Victor Osimhen’s replacement breaks silence after dream debut for Super Eagles

Super Eagles teenage sensation George Ilenikhena has taken to social media to celebrate his historic debut goal after rescuing Nigeria in their opening AFCON 2027 qualifier.

With Nigeria trailing to a shock early opening goal from the Barea in Uyo, Ilenikhena latched onto a world-class pass from Alex Iwobi to level the scores right before the break.

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The equaliser set the perfect platform for fellow debutant Moses Usor to come off the bench in the second half and smash home a stunning individual solo winner.

Ilenikhena put in a highly active 69-minute shift, registering the most total shots (5) on the pitch while leading the line with immense physical hunger.

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Drafted into the squad as the direct tactical replacement for the injured Victor Osimhen, the 20-year-old forward fired the three-time African champions level right before the break.

His crucial strike laid the foundation for fellow debutant Moses Usor to step off the bench and seal a vital 2-1 comeback victory over Madagascar

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We begin our journey to Pamoja 2027 with a win pic.twitter.com/mi6Hj8RgIT — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 25, 2026

Sparing Nigeria from an unmitigated disaster

Stepping into the heavy shoes of former African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen is a task that would completely break most young strikers, but George Ilenikhena proved he is built for the big stage.

With Nigeria trailing to a shocking early opener from Madagascar, the packed crowd at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium was on the verge of a complete riot.

Victor Osimhen missed the game due to an injury.

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Right on the stroke of halftime (45+1'), midfield maestro Alex Iwobi sliced the Madagascan low-block open with an exquisite, looping pass. The former AS Monaco hitman timed his run to absolute perfection, latching onto the ball to fiercely blast it into the back of the net.

The crucial goal completely altered the geometry of the game, giving the Super Eagles the psychological platform to push forward and secure all three points through Moses Usor's late solo brilliance.

George Ilenikhena celebrates his first goal for Nigeria.

Pure pride locked in on social media

Taking to his official Instagram account a morning after the tense encounter, a visibly proud Ilenikhena shared his immense joy with millions of Nigerian football supporters.

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Dropping a short, punchy message alongside matchday photos, the youngster wrote: "Proud to have made my debut with the national team! We keep working."

Moses Usor, Nigeria's match winner.

The post was instantly flooded with celebratory messages from fans who were thoroughly impressed by his raw athleticism, work rate, and fearlessness on his international bow.

A nightmare for defenders

A closer look at the post-match statistics reveals that head coach Eric Chelle may have genuinely discovered a long-term attacking powerhouse.

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During his 69-minute shift on the pitch before being replaced, Ilenikhena was an absolute livewire, recording the most shots (5) of any player on the field.

George Ilenikhena had the most touches.

While he showed incredible predatory instincts by testing the opposition goalkeeper with two shots on target, his performance also highlighted areas for long-term refinement.

The 20-year-old missed three shots off-target and uncharacteristically fluffed two big, clear-cut scoring opportunities. However, his ability to constantly find space inside the box has fans incredibly excited.

That’s the spirit, Let’s go Nigeria 💚🦅! pic.twitter.com/nycXztDiyi — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 25, 2026

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