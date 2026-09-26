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They did well — Chelle singles out 2 Super Eagles stars for special praise after crucial win

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:52 - 26 September 2026
Super Eagles head coach Chelle ||Imago
Super Eagles head coach Chelle ||Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has singled out two players for special praise after Nigeria’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Madagascar in their opening 2027 AFCON qualifier in Uyo on Friday.
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The Super Eagles were forced to come from behind against the 104th-ranked Madagascar, who took a shock early lead before Nigeria responded.

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Victor Osimhen was missing through injury, which allowed Chelle to turn to new faces, and they delivered.

George Ilenikhena marked his senior debut with the equaliser just before half-time.

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Then, after the break, Moses Usor, also making his debut after coming off the bench for Samuel Chukwueze, produced a moment of individual brilliance, dribbling past defenders before firing home the winner in the 65th minute.

George Ilenikhena celebrates his first goal for Nigeria.
George Ilenikhena celebrates his first goal for Nigeria.

Speaking after the match, Chelle reserved particular praise for Usor and experienced winger Moses Simon.

“They bring this energy, they bring this one-on-one,” Chelle said.

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“You sometimes need something crazy on the field, some people who can bring one-on-one, one against two, one against three. They did well.”

The result gives Nigeria a winning start to the qualifying campaign despite a disjointed performance and the absence of their star striker.

Attention now turns to Tuesday’s away clash against Guinea-Bissau, where Chelle will hope for greater control and a more convincing display.

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