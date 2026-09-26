AFCON 2027Q: Super Eagles saviour Moses Usor reacts to explosive debut goal vs Madagascar

The LASK forward is counting his blessings after turning a potential national disaster into an absolute matchday celebration.

Introduced in the second half with the tactical grid locked at 1-1, Usor completely unpicked the Madagascar defense to score a breath-taking debut goal.

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Taking to his official social media channel on Saturday morning, the LASK Linz star revealed the strike carries massive sentimental weight for his international career.

The explosive forward heavily praised head coach Eric Chelle and his national teammates for giving him the perfect operational platform to shine on home soil.

Ultimate relief and joy have taken over the Nigerian football community as debut hero Moses Usor opens up on the deep emotional weight of scoring the dramatic winning goal to save Nigeria from an embarrassing opening-day collapse.

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Every Nigerian football fan knows the unique, paralysing fear of watching the Super Eagles struggle at home against an underdog, but a new national hero stepped out of the shadows on Friday night to restore pride to the nation.

Moses Usor, Nigeria's match winner.

Super Eagles debutant Moses Usor put on a legendary rescue mission, coming off the bench to score a brilliant 67th-minute winning goal to guide Nigeria to a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over Madagascar.

The AFCON 2027 qualifying opener at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo had initially devolved into a nightmare for the home crowd.

The visitors shocked the stadium by taking a 16th-minute lead through Ehsan Khari, before fellow debutant George Ilenikhena equalised just before the halftime whistle.

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George Ilenikhena celebrates his first goal for Nigeria.

With the match hanging on a knife-edge in the second half, LASK forward Moses Usor was subbed on and instantly changed the destiny of the game.

He unleashed a clinical solo finish that completely brought the stadium to its feet, proving that grassroots talents are ready to carry the heavy weight of the green-and-white shirt.

We begin our journey to Pamoja 2027 with a win pic.twitter.com/mi6Hj8RgIT — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 25, 2026

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‘What a moment!’ – Overwhelmed Usor shares emotional message with Nigerian fans

Taking to his official Instagram page after the heart-stopping encounter, a deeply grateful Usor poured out his heart to the country, revealing that making a dream scoring debut is an experience he will remember for the rest of his life.

"What a moment! Grateful for my scoring debut and for the trust and support from the coaching staff, my teammates, and the fans," an ecstatic Usor shared with his followers. "This one truly means a lot!"

Moses Usor came off the bench to save Nigeria.

The 24-year-old’s explosion onto the international stage is the ultimate reward for his patience. Having previously missed a national call-up due to a painful injury, his immediate impact has vindicated coach Eric Chelle's decision to hand him his highly anticipated debut.

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The Group L Reality: Why Usor's heroic goal saved Nigeria's entire tournament life

The human stakes in this match were incredibly dangerous. Under the strict rules of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, Group L is a literal death trap.

With East African neighbours Tanzania already guaranteed automatic qualification as tournament co-hosts, only one single qualification ticket is left for Nigeria, Madagascar, and Guinea-Bissau to fight over.

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Nigerian hero Moses Usor.

Had Usor not found that clinical breakthrough, the Super Eagles would have dropped catastrophic home points on Matchday 1, putting their entire tournament future in immediate jeopardy.

Instead, the young winger has breathed supreme confidence back into a team that was heavily missing injured superstar Victor Osimhen.

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