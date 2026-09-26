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'Chapters of the Quran' — How Zohran Mamdani's pro-Arsenal post confused Americans

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:52 - 26 September 2026
Zohran Mamdani repping Arsenal during Eid || Image credit: X
Zohran Mamdani repping Arsenal during Eid || Image credit: X
Zohran Mamdani's recent football-related post sparked confusion in the United States.
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New York City Mayor and outspoken Arsenal supporter Zohran Mamdani has joined millions of rival football fans celebrating Manchester City's guilty verdict, sparking widespread social media confusion with a succinct online post.

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What Mamdani said 

Following reports that an independent commission had found Manchester City guilty of systematically breaching Premier League financial regulations between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons, Mamdani took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a single number: "114".

He offered no caption, no context, and no explanation.

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For Arsenal supporters and the broader footballing community, the reference was unmistakable. The figure represented the exact number of proven financial breaches out of the 115 original charges levied against the reigning English champions.

However, for Mamdani's local political constituents, the post functioned as an impenetrable cipher.

Followers focused on New York housing and city government actively attempted to decode the tweet, questioning if it referred to a new municipal policy, a bus route, or a police precinct. 

The confusion escalated when some users noted that the Quran contains 114 surahs, suggesting a religious connotation, before fringe critics baselessly accused the Muslim mayor of broadcasting a "terrorist code".

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A deeply rooted devotion

Despite the geopolitical misinterpretations, the post was entirely rooted in Mamdani's lifelong devotion to the North London club.

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The 34-year-old mayor has followed Arsenal since he was nine years old. He previously detailed how he idolised former captain Tony Adams and Nigerian striker Nwankwo Kanu, noting that Kanu “had been born in Africa but now lived somewhere else, just like me”.

His fandom frequently bleeds into his public persona; Mamdani notably attended Eid al-Adha prayers in the Bronx wearing a custom Arsenal-themed kurta.

Zohran Mamdani fully clad in Arsenal for Eid || Image credit: Centregoal

He has also explicitly cited the resilience of the club's rebuilding project under Mikel Arteta as a parallel to his own political struggles, admitting that he often draws inspiration from Bukayo Saka's mantra to "trust the process" when facing adversity.

Arsenal poised to capitalise

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Mamdani's viral dig underscores the intense contemporary rivalry between the two clubs, with Arsenal standing as the primary beneficiaries of City's impending punishment.

While Arsenal would not directly inherit any Premier League titles from the 2009–2018 offending period, City did edge out Arsène Wenger's side to claim the 2017/18 Carabao Cup.

More importantly, the guilty verdict subjects Manchester City to severe Rule W.15 sanctions, which include unlimited fines, catastrophic points deductions, or outright expulsion from the top flight.

Any points penalty enforced this season would permanently cripple City's title defence, clearing an unobstructed path for Mikel Arteta's squad to secure the 2026/27 Premier League crown.

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