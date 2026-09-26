England vs Spain: Thomas Tuchel cites two reasons for defeat

English national team boss Thomas Tuchel analysed their defeat to World Champions Spain.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has pointed to a combination of a catastrophic opening and individual defensive errors as the primary catalysts for his side's 3-2 UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain at Wembley Stadium on September 26.

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The worst possible start

The highly anticipated clash between the Three Lions and the reigning European and World Cup champions immediately unravelled for the hosts.

Marc Guehi was dispossessed on the edge of his own penalty area just two minutes into the match, allowing Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal to slot the opening goal past goalkeeper James Trafford.

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Tuchel did not mince his words when assessing the opening exchanges during his post-match interview with ITV Sport, per Standard UK.

“Terrible start, the worst start possible,” Tuchel declared. “It makes it so difficult to be behind against this kind of team.

A dominant response

Despite the early setback, England mounted a swift and aggressive response. Anthony Gordon equalised in the 36th minute following a rapid counter-attack, before Harry Kane's deflected header found the net in the 40th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 advantage heading into the interval.

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Tuchel praised this specific period of the match, arguing that his side successfully established superiority over the world champions before half-time.

A slip at the crucial moment 🫣



Harry Kane misses from the spot 👀#SSFootball | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/SzrmN0OxUw — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 26, 2026

“The reaction was very good. After 10, 12 minutes, we were the better team, but we made two or three big mistakes," the German tactician noted.

“We conceded big chances but overall we were better, we dominated, we were in the opponent's half, created, scored two goals. I think it was our best 15 minutes after the whistle.”

The turning point and eventual collapse

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The momentum shifted shortly after the restart when Kane squandered a crucial opportunity to put the game beyond reach. The Bayern Munich striker slipped and fired a penalty off the crossbar, missing the chance to establish a commanding 3-1 lead.

Deft touch 🤌



Mikel Oyarzabal dinks Trafford to put the World Champions ahead 🇪🇸🔝#SSFootball | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/ihcTh4lJdq — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 26, 2026

Spain punished the missed opportunity and subsequent English defensive lapses. Álex Baena equalised in the 60th minute after capitalising on a misplaced pass from Nico O'Reilly, before Mikel Oyarzabal secured the 3-2 victory in the 74th minute.