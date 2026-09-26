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Mbappe on course to make El Clasico after international break injury

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:59 - 26 September 2026
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé has received positive news regarding his fitness.
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Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappé is expected to miss just two weeks of action after sustaining a hyperextension of the posterior capsule in his left knee.

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The diagnosis provides immense relief for both club and country, downgrading initial fears that the non-contact incident had resulted in a severe structural tear.

The scare against Turkey

The 27-year-old sustained the injury during his country's 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Turkey at the Kocaeli Stadium on September 25.

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Operating under new national team head coach Zinedine Zidane, Mbappé opened the scoring in the 54th minute. However, the forward injured his planted left leg while striking the ball with his right foot.

He briefly attempted to play through the discomfort before Zidane, insisting he would not take any risks with his captain, substituted him for Désiré Doué in the 58th minute.

A swift return for Mourinho's Madrid

Subsequent medical scans conducted by Real Madrid's staff upon his return to the Spanish capital completely ruled out major ligament damage, establishing a clear recovery timeline of 10 to 14 days.

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While this ensures Mbappé will miss France's remaining international break fixtures against Belgium and Italy, it positions him for a near-immediate return to domestic action.

The definitive prognosis is a massive boost for Real Madrid manager José Mourinho. Mourinho's side entered the September international hiatus seeking to recalibrate after a damaging Madrid derby defeat.

With their primary talisman avoiding a prolonged absence, Mbappé could be available as early as October 10 when Real Madrid host Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Crucially, the minor two-week setback guarantees the forward will be fully match-fit for the highly anticipated El Clásico showdown against Barcelona on October 25.

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