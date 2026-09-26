'Nwabali is better than Okoye' - Cardi B debacle leaves Udinese star behind in Super Eagles pecking order

Victor Ikpeba backs Stanley Nwabali over Maduka Okoye as Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper after a heroic save in Super Eagles' 2-1 win vs Madagascar

Former African Footballer of the Year Victor Ikpeba has backed Stanley Nwabali to remain Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper after the Super Eagles’ hard-fought 2-1 victory over Madagascar.

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Nwabali returned to the starting XI for Friday’s 2027 AFCON qualifier and produced a crucial one-on-one save, while Maduka Okoye watched from the bench after reporting late for international duty.

Ikpeba picks Nwabali over Okoye

Nigeria had already turned the game around after George Ilenikhena cancelled out Ehsan Kari’s opener, but Madagascar came close to restoring their lead in the second half.

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Rayan Raveloson found himself through on goal in the 51st minute, only for Nwabali to stand up and deny the Madagascar midfielder with a crucial save.

Ikpeba believes that moment could have completely changed the outcome at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

“Credit to Nwabali, he's the number one goalkeeper for the national team. In my opinion, he's better than Maduka. People at home might disagree, but he's the number one goalkeeper for the national team,” Ikpeba said on SuperSport.

“He showed that attribute again, the belief, the determination, 'I'm going to stop the lad'. Yes, the Madagascar attacker should have done better if he had a technique like me in my days.”

The former Monaco striker also suggested that Nwabali’s intervention prevented Nigeria from throwing away their advantage.

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“He saved our blushes because in that moment, if it was 2-1, you don't know what would have been the outcome of this game. The score might have ended 2-2 or we lose 2-1,” he added.

Okoye pays price for late Super Eagles arrival

Okoye had started Nigeria’s two June friendlies and appeared to be competing strongly for the goalkeeper position under Eric Chelle.

However, the Udinese goalkeeper was left on the bench against Madagascar after arriving late for international duty.

Chelle had permitted Okoye to delay his arrival because of an event backed by his Italian club, but the situation attracted additional attention after the goalkeeper was spotted with American rapper Cardi B, amid rumours linking the pair romantically.

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Nwabali therefore got his opportunity and marked his return with a decisive contribution. The Chippa United goalkeeper had not played for Nigeria since the 2025 AFCON, where he kept four consecutive clean sheets before the Super Eagles' campaign ended.