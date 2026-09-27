"Ikorodu is more sound" – Barau coach ruthlessly settles Lagos derby debate after controversial Sporting Lagos draw

The table-topping boss just dropped an absolute truth bomb on the Lagos football community after locking down the capital.

Barau FC head coach Eugene Agagbe has ruthlessly settled the raging online debate between Lagos rivals Ikorodu City and Sporting Lagos.

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Following a controversial 1-1 draw against Sporting Lagos at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Matchday 6, the unbeaten league leaders extended their flawless streak to six matches.

Speaking to Pulse Sports after the match, an unapologetic Agagbe rated the Oga Boys of Ikorodu far higher than Sporting, mocking the latter for playing "celebration football" with zero actual purpose.

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The great Lagos lockdown is complete

Eugene Agagbe is quickly turning into the ultimate villain for Lagos football fans, and he is absolutely loving every second of it.

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Barau FC marched back to the top of the NPFL table after surviving a highly intense battle under the Onikan lights, preserving their phenomenal unbeaten start to the 2026/27 campaign.

The Maliya Boys drew first blood in the 35th minute when they were awarded a crucial spot-kick, which star forward Joseph Atule calmly converted to send the traveling fans into absolute raptures.

However, Sporting Lagos refused to be embarrassed on home soil, launching a second-half resurgence that saw Sodiq Ayoade blast home a brilliant equaliser in the 61st minute to rescue a point for the tech boys.

Joseph Atule (left) opened the scoring from the spot kick.

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Brutally dissecting Sporting's "vibes and touches" football

While Sporting Lagos fans were busy reeling from their hard-fought comeback, Agagbe sat down with journalists to completely tear down their tactical identity.

When asked to directly compare the two massive Lagos franchises after taking away points from both on the road this season, the Barau boss pulled absolutely no punches.

Barau FC boss Eugene Agagbe rates Ikorodu City higher than Sporting Lagos.

"Ikorodu is a more sound team than Sporting," Agagbe declared confidently. "When you look at the way Ikorodu plays, in about 5 minutes, they were already in our area. 10, 15 minutes they were within our danger area. But when you look at this Sporting team, when they drive the balls to the attack, they don't coordinate well. They lose the ball easily. So I rate Ikorodu higher than them."

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He didn't stop there, brutally mocking Sporting's pleasing style of play as nothing more than an empty, unpurposeful show for the stadium crowd.

"They are playing more coordinated football where the fans will celebrate their touches. They are not purposeful! If you look at my team, it's 12-bam to decide, and that is how you get your objective in a competition."

"We don't open our back anyhow"

With rivals already labeling Barau's high-flying tactics as boring and overly defensive, Agagbe completely laughed off the critics, explaining that his unbeaten league-leading status is built purely on elite elite match intelligence, not cowardice.

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Barau FC boys celebrate.

"No, we are not defensive at all. We simply have a very strict, flawless strategy in away games," the tactician fired back with a grin. "We don't open our rear at any given time."