Cristiano Ronaldo: Top 5 most expensive cars in Portugal legend's priceless collection

Explore Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible $25M car collection. Discover the top 5 most expensive supercars in his garage, from Bugatti to Ferrari

Cristiano Ronaldo has built a private car collection that would make even the most committed petrolhead look twice. The Portugal legend’s garage reportedly contains more than $25 million worth of cars, with the value potentially approaching $50 million as rare models appreciate.

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Among the countless luxury SUVs, sports cars and grand tourers linked to Ronaldo, five machines stand apart for their price, rarity and extraordinary performance. From limited-run Bugattis to Ferrari’s exclusive Icona series, these are the most expensive cars in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s collection.

1. Bugatti Centodieci – ~$9 million

The Bugatti Centodieci sits at the top of Ronaldo’s collection, combining extraordinary performance with a level of exclusivity that makes most supercars look commonplace.

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Only 10 of these cars were produced worldwide, making the hypercar one of the rarest machines in the Portuguese star’s garage. Ronaldo reportedly acquired his bespoke white example after winning the Serie A title with Juventus, adding another piece of automotive history to his collection.

The Bugatti Centodieci is the most expensive car owned by Cristiano Ronaldo

Under the bodywork sits Bugatti’s 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine, producing an enormous 1,578 horsepower. That allows the Centodieci to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds before reaching a top speed of 380 km/h.

The car was created as a tribute to the legendary Bugatti EB110 from the 1990s, but its performance and styling belong firmly to the modern hypercar era. Its aggressive aerodynamic design includes specialised cooling channels and rear diffusers, while the limited production run makes it particularly valuable.

With an estimated price of around $9 million, the Centodieci is comfortably the most expensive car associated with Ronaldo’s collection.

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2. Bugatti Chiron – ~$3.5 million

Ronaldo’s Bugatti Chiron is another machine built around enormous power, although it is considerably less exclusive than the Centodieci. The Portugal captain reportedly purchased the silver-and-black hypercar during his Real Madrid years and added personal touches, including CR7 branding on the interior headrests and exterior panels.

The Chiron uses an 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine developing 1,500 horsepower and 1,600 Nm of torque. Power is delivered through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system, helping the hypercar sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds.

Its headline figure, however, is the top speed. The Chiron can reach up to 420 km/h, placing it among the fastest road-going production cars ever created.

Ronaldo bought a Bugatti Chiron in 2017

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Only 500 Chirons were produced, giving Ronaldo’s example considerable exclusivity alongside its extraordinary performance. Estimated at around $3.5 million, the Chiron reflects the footballer’s taste for cars that combine extreme speed with extravagant luxury.

3. Ferrari Daytona SP3 – ~$2.3 million

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 brought a very different character to Ronaldo’s garage. Rather than relying on turbocharging or hybrid assistance, the limited-production Ferrari uses a naturally aspirated V12, giving it the sort of high-revving character that has become increasingly rare in modern performance cars.

Ronaldo was seen with his striking red Daytona SP3 in Portugal in 2024, adding one of Ferrari’s most exclusive modern models to his collection. The car forms part of Ferrari’s Icona series and was limited to 599 examples worldwide.

Its 6.5-litre mid-rear-mounted V12 produces 829 horsepower at 9,250 rpm, allowing the Daytona SP3 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds. Ferrari gives it a top speed above 340 km/h.

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Cristiano Ronaldo owns a Ferrari Daytona SP3 | Credit: Wiki

The design draws inspiration from Ferrari’s celebrated sports-prototype racers, particularly the cars that dominated the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona. With an estimated value of $2.3 million, the SP3 gives Ronaldo a road car with a strong connection to Ferrari’s racing heritage.

4. Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse – ~$2 million

Before the Centodieci and Chiron entered Ronaldo’s garage, the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse had already established itself as one of the most outrageous cars money could buy. Ronaldo reportedly acquired the open-top hypercar in 2016, a memorable year in which he won the Champions League with Real Madrid and the European Championship with Portugal.

The Grand Sport Vitesse packs an 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine producing 1,200 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds and reach 410 km/h, figures that were remarkable even by hypercar standards.

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The Bugatti Veyron is believed to be the most expensive car in Georgina Rodriguez’s garage | Credit: Alain Class Motors

The Veyron’s removable targa roof gives Ronaldo’s example another dimension, allowing the driver to experience its extraordinary performance without a conventional roof overhead.

At an estimated $2 million, it remains one of the most valuable cars in his garage. More importantly, the Veyron represents the beginning of Ronaldo’s relationship with Bugatti’s most extreme road cars, which later expanded to include the Chiron and ultra-limited Centodieci.

5. Ferrari Monza SP1 – ~$1.8 million

The Ferrari Monza SP1 may be the most unconventional car in Ronaldo’s collection. Unlike a traditional Ferrari, the single-seat speedster has no conventional roof or windscreen, instead using Ferrari’s patented Virtual Wind Shield system to manage airflow around the driver.

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Ronaldo reportedly ordered the car in 2021 after visiting Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello. Its design draws heavily from the barchetta racing Ferraris of the 1950s, giving the modern machine a distinctly retro appearance while retaining contemporary performance.

Ferrari Monza SP1 | Wikipedia

Power comes from a front-mid-mounted 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 producing 809 horsepower. The SP1 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and exceed 300 km/h.

The Monza SP1 and SP2 were produced in limited numbers, making Ronaldo’s example a serious collector’s item. With an estimated price of $1.8 million, it completes a top five dominated by Ferrari and Bugatti.