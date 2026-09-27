Super Eagles duo prove why Eric Chelle rates them after ending Enugu Rangers curse in front of Peter Obi

The newly-minted international revelations put on an absolute masterclass under the watchful eyes of a VIP political giant.

Ikorodu City FC pulled off the biggest shock of the NPFL weekend, securing a historic 2-0 victory over defending champions Enugu Rangers International at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

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The stunning breakthrough was engineered entirely by their two newly-minted Super Eagles revelations, Aderemi Adeoye and Michael Atata.

The masterclass, which unfolded in front of former presidential candidate Peter Obi, officially ends the club's long-standing curse against the flying antelopes.

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Adeoye sets Onikan on fire with an early rocket

There is a massive wave of confidence sweeping through the Oga Boys camp right now, and the defending champions walked straight into a beautifully set trap.

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Just days after facing intense public skepticism over his double squad selection, head coach Eric Chelle is currently having the last laugh.

Eric Chelle is focused on rebuilding the Super Eagles.

The match erupted into life just eight minutes after kickoff when Ikorodu's midfield maestro, Aderemi Adeoye, stepped up to take a free-kick.

The newly-invited national team star unleashed a jaw-dropping, stunning set-piece rocket that flew past the Rangers goalkeeper to break the deadlock and send the home fans into absolute euphoria.

Aderemi Adeoye of Ikorodu City.

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The early breakthrough completely shattered Rangers' tactical plan, forcing the champions to chase shadows for the rest of the afternoon.

A VIP audience and a defensive concrete wall

The high-profile fixture attracted massive elite attention, with former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, spotted in the VIP stands enjoying the tactical showdown alongside Ikorodu City FC President, Sanmi Doherty.

What Obi and the packed Onikan crowd witnessed in the second half was a masterclass in defensive discipline. Whenever the Enugu side tried to mount a fierce comeback, Super Eagles friendly invitee Michael Atata was there to build a concrete wall.

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Peter Obi at Onikan.

The brilliant young shot-stopper put on an absolute clinic in between the sticks, pulling off crucial saves to register a highly deserved clean sheet against the most lethal frontline in the country.

The curse is officially broken

Any lingering anxieties of a late Enugu Rangers equaliser were emphatically killed off in the 63rd minute.

As Ikorodu launched a clinical transition move, Ikechukwu Junior found himself space inside the box and calmly slotted the ball home to double the advantage, securing all three maximum points.

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Ikorodu City and Super Eagles goalkeeper Michael Atata

The historic 2-0 victory marks the very first time the Lagos-based outfit has ever defeated the traditional Enugu titans in the NPFL.