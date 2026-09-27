Revealed! 3 criteria for 2026 Ballon d’Or after Lamine Yamal display against England

Lamine Yamal's display against England has increased shouts for the 19-year-old to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

France Football has outlined the three official criteria that will decide the 2026 Ballon d’Or, ranked in order of importance: individual performances and decisive impact, collective achievements and trophies, and class and fair play.

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Yamal’s display in Spain’s 3-2 win over England at Wembley on Saturday night offered a timely reminder of why the teenager sits among the leading contenders.

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The second criteria for the Ballon d'Or focuses on collective success. Spain’s victory extended their remarkable unbeaten run, backed up by winning the World Cup over the summer.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: The Ballon d’Or criteria for this year:



• Individual performances, decisiveness and influence

• Collective success and titles achieved

• Sportmanship and Fair Play



— @lequipe pic.twitter.com/IZnWHRqLfR — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) May 19, 2025

Yamal was also named LaLiga Player of the Season and, despite a below-par showing in North America, remains one of the game's most talented players, having surged up the rankings in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé is another contender, although the belief is that his failure to win any awards at club or country level will hurt his chances.

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The diagnosis provides immense relief for both club and country, downgrading initial fears that the non-contact incident had resulted in a severe structural tear.