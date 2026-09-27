Revealed! 3 criteria for 2026 Ballon d’Or after Lamine Yamal display against England
France Football has outlined the three official criteria that will decide the 2026 Ballon d’Or, ranked in order of importance: individual performances and decisive impact, collective achievements and trophies, and class and fair play.
Yamal’s display in Spain’s 3-2 win over England at Wembley on Saturday night offered a timely reminder of why the teenager sits among the leading contenders.
The Barcelona man outshone Harry Kane, who, despite scoring, missed a penalty and was taken off after a largely underwhelming second half.
The second criteria for the Ballon d'Or focuses on collective success. Spain’s victory extended their remarkable unbeaten run, backed up by winning the World Cup over the summer.
🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: The Ballon d’Or criteria for this year:— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) May 19, 2025
• Individual performances, decisiveness and influence
• Collective success and titles achieved
• Sportmanship and Fair Play
— @lequipe pic.twitter.com/IZnWHRqLfR
Yamal was also named LaLiga Player of the Season and, despite a below-par showing in North America, remains one of the game's most talented players, having surged up the rankings in the race for the Ballon d'Or.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé is another contender, although the belief is that his failure to win any awards at club or country level will hurt his chances.
Meanwhile, Mbappé is expected to miss just two weeks of action after sustaining a hyperextension of the posterior capsule in his left knee.
The diagnosis provides immense relief for both club and country, downgrading initial fears that the non-contact incident had resulted in a severe structural tear.
The 27-year-old sustained the injury during his country's 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Turkey at the Kocaeli Stadium on September 25.