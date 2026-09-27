Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Okoye to replace Nwabali, Chukwuze dropped in likely XI

Okoye watched Nigeria’s win over Madagascar from the bench but could come in for the game against Guinea-Bissau.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye could be among a few players who could come into the Super Eagles XI when they take on Guinea-Bissau in the second game of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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Okoye in contention for Guinea-Bissau clash

Okoye was on the bench as Nigeria started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Madagascar but could come back into Eric Chelle’s plans for the game against Wild Dogs.

The 27-year-old could have been in goal for Friday’s win but did not get to feature after arriving late to camp due to club engagements and his decision to spend a night with his rumoured girlfriend, Cardi B.

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Although he came under intense criticism for his late arrival, Chelle might consider giving him a runout for the game against Guinea-Bissau in order to keep the goalkeeping spot competitive.

Okoye is not the only change that Chelle might consider making, as he could also drop Samuel Chukwueze from the lineup.

Usor to replace Chukwueze as Ilenikhena leads the line

Chukwueze started the game against the Barea but failed to impose himself, with his replacement, Moses Usor, coming on to score the winner on his debut.

Usor could now be in line for his first start in Nigeria’s colours, replacing Chukwueze in the line-up.

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As for the rest of the team, Chelle is unlikely to make any further changes, with George Ilenikhena set to continue as Osimhen’s replacement up front.

The Al-Ittihad striker marked his debut with the equaliser against Madagascar and will continue to lead the line ahead of Tolu Arokodare and Taiwo Awoniyi.

A win for Nigeria on Tuesday evening will put them in total control of their group ahead of the next round of qualifiers in November.