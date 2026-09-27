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Ronaldo's sweet side exposed in viral fan moment ahead of Haaland showdown

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:08 - 27 September 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo delighted young Norwegian fans in Oslo before Portugal's Nations League showdown with Erling Haaland
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Cristiano Ronaldo has already made an impression in Norway before Portugal face Erling Haaland’s side in the UEFA Nations League.

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The Portuguese superstar was greeted by excited supporters in Oslo and produced a touching moment when two young fans caught his attention.

Ronaldo stops for young fans in Oslo

Portugal’s arrival at Ullevaal Stadion was met by a crowd of Norwegian supporters hoping to see the visiting stars ahead of Sunday’s Nations League clash.

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As Ronaldo stepped off the team bus, fans immediately raised their phones, with several trying to capture a glimpse of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Two young supporters managed to get close, with one being held up towards Ronaldo while a little girl behind him clasped her hands and appeared to plead for a photograph.

Ronaldo’s security team initially moved in to protect the Portugal captain, but the moment took a different turn when the forward decided to stop.

Rather than simply continuing towards the stadium, Ronaldo posed for a picture with the two children, producing a memorable moment for the young fans. He then stopped for photographs with several other supporters as cheers continued around the entrance, with Ronaldo eventually returning to the bus.

Ronaldo prepares for Haaland showdown

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The warm exchange with supporters came before a potentially significant Nations League meeting between Portugal and Norway.

Both nations began their campaigns with victories. Norway defeated Denmark 3-2, with Haaland scoring twice, while Portugal edged Wales 1-0 through João Félix.

That leaves both sides entering the encounter with three points, making the result important in the battle for the top of the group.

The match also carries an added layer of intrigue because it will be the first time Ronaldo and Haaland face each other on the pitch.

The two forwards represent different generations of elite goalscorers, with Ronaldo having spent much of his career setting records while Haaland has emerged as one of the leading strikers of his generation.

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Before that showdown takes centre stage, however, Ronaldo has already given the Norwegian fans something to remember after choosing to stop for the children waiting to see him.

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