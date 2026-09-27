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Turkish Super Lig stars snub Osimhen, name most recognisable Nigerian star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:49 - 27 September 2026
Despite Victor Osimhen's dominance in the Turkish Super Lig, his rivals refused to acknowledge him as the name associated with Nigeria.
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Fenerbahçe players have overwhelmingly named former club icon Jay-Jay Okocha as the definitive figure they associate with Nigeria, conspicuously snubbing active Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen during a viral social media segment.

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The Okocha consensus

In a video published by Sport MTS on September 27, the Istanbul-based squad was asked to name the first footballer that comes to mind when they hear "Nigeria".

The response heavily favoured the creative midfielder, who cemented his status as a Fenerbahçe cult hero between 1996 and 1998. 

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High-profile international stars including Marco Asensio, Romelu Lukaku, N'Golo Kanté, Vedat Muriqi, Mert Muldur, Nene Dorgeles, and Archie Brown all immediately selected Okocha.

Forward Mason Greenwood provided the sole divergence among the interviewed squad, opting instead for former Chelsea and Super Eagles midfielder John Obi Mikel.

The deliberate Osimhen omission

Beyond the reverence for past legends, the segment generated significant online traction due to the collective exclusion of Victor Osimhen.

Despite Osimhen establishing himself as the most dominant player in the Turkish Süper Lig over the past two seasons since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in 2024, not a single Fenerbahçe player acknowledged his existence.

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Fans noted that the total omission serves as a deliberate, humorous reflection of the fierce Intercontinental Derby rivalry between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray. 

A lasting Istanbul legacy

While the rivalry explains the snub of Osimhen, the near-unanimous selection of Okocha is rooted in his tangible historical impact at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

During his brief but explosive two-year stint in Istanbul, Okocha registered 30 goals in 62 appearances across all competitions.

His dazzling technical displays helped Fenerbahçe secure both the Prime Minister's Cup and the Atatürk Cup in 1998, before he orchestrated a record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain following the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

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