Ex-teammate Marcelo picks Yamal over Ronaldo

Real Madrid icon Marcelo sparked conversations after his controversial player selections.

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo has sparked a social media frenzy after jovially electing to "sell" Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during a viral LALIGA "Start, Bench, Drop" video challenge.

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What Marcelo said

The 38-year-old Brazilian, fully aware of the engagement such controversial selections would generate, acknowledged the comedic absurdity of his choices before locking them in.

"This will go viral," Marcelo smirked, intentionally subverting expectations by discarding the greatest players of his generation.

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When presented with a trio consisting of Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha, Marcelo opted to start Barcelona winger Raphinha, bench 19-year-old Yamal, and drop his former teammate Ronaldo entirely.

He maintained the ironic streak across subsequent rounds. When tasked with arranging Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and Ronaldo Nazário (R9), he chose to start Griezmann, bench his compatriot Neymar, and drop the legendary Brazilian striker.

In another set, Marcelo started former Real Madrid playmaker Mesut Özil, benched current Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, and dropped Lionel Messi.

The reality

Despite the lighthearted social media content designed specifically to spark reaction, Marcelo's actual professional reverence for Ronaldo is deeply entrenched.

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The duo forged one of the most devastating left-flank partnerships in modern football history during their nine overlapping seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu between 2009 and 2018.

Operating in tandem, Marcelo's overlapping runs consistently created the necessary space for Ronaldo to cut inside and dominate European football.