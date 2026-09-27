George Ilenikhena pays tribute to Super Eagles ‘role model’ Osimhen after debut goal
The 20-year-old Al-Ittihad striker was handed a starting role in Uyo in place of the injured Osimhen as Eric Chelle’s side began their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.
Nigeria fell behind early, but Ilenikhena rose to the occasion in first-half stoppage time, latching onto a precise pass from Alex Iwobi and finishing calmly to level the scores.
His equaliser proved crucial, setting the platform for fellow debutant Moses Usor to score the winner in the second half.
Speaking after the match, Ilenikhena revealed the two Nigerian players who have inspired him most. “I watched Okocha and now Victor Osimhen,” he told Sports Digital Africa.
The young forward, who was wearing the number nine shirt usually associated with Osimhen, made no secret of his admiration for the Galatasaray star.
He also promised to keep working hard to cement his place in the national team.
“I will continue to work hard and do my best for the team on the pitch to always be in the team,” Ilenikhena added.
Osimhen's groin injury has opened the door firmly to the likes of George, Tolu Arokodare and Taiwo Awoniyi to stake their claim.
Ilenikhena’s clinical finish and composure under pressure offered a timely reminder of the depth available to Chelle.
The Super Eagles now turn their attention to Tuesday’s clash with Guinea-Bissau, where the debutant will hope to build on his impressive first appearance for Nigeria.