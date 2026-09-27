George Ilenikhena pays tribute to Super Eagles ‘role model’ Osimhen after debut goal

George Ilenikhena has paid glowing tribute to Victor Osimhen after scoring on his Super Eagles debut in Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Madagascar.

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Nigeria fell behind early, but Ilenikhena rose to the occasion in first-half stoppage time, latching onto a precise pass from Alex Iwobi and finishing calmly to level the scores.

George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were the goalscorers as Nigeria beat Madagascar in their AFCON 2027 qualifier

His equaliser proved crucial, setting the platform for fellow debutant Moses Usor to score the winner in the second half.

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Speaking after the match, Ilenikhena revealed the two Nigerian players who have inspired him most. “I watched Okocha and now Victor Osimhen,” he told Sports Digital Africa.

The young forward, who was wearing the number nine shirt usually associated with Osimhen, made no secret of his admiration for the Galatasaray star.

He also promised to keep working hard to cement his place in the national team.

“I will continue to work hard and do my best for the team on the pitch to always be in the team,” Ilenikhena added.

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Osimhen's groin injury has opened the door firmly to the likes of George, Tolu Arokodare and Taiwo Awoniyi to stake their claim.

Ilenikhena’s clinical finish and composure under pressure offered a timely reminder of the depth available to Chelle.