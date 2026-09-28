Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Egyptian legend Salah's wingman and two others plotting Super Eagles downfall

The Wild Dogs are sniffing blood after dismantling Tanzania, and they have the European firepower to pull off a monumental upset.

The Super Eagles might be flying high on confidence, but their decisive away clash against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday evening is a massive trap.

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The hosts emphatically snapped a miserable three-game losing streak with a ruthless 2-0 routing of Tanzania to kickstart their Group L campaign.

Back on home soil, the Wild Dogs are ready to unleash a star-studded, elite trident, including a former Everton tank and Mohamed Salah's lethal club teammate, to completely terrorise Nigeria's backline.

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Salah and Onuachu's lethal Trabzonspor wingman

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The most terrifying threat facing the Super Eagles isn't a secret anymore, and he is bringing premium Turkish Super Lig chemistry to the table.

At just 22 years old, Franculino Dju is quickly morphing into one of the most explosive and clinical young forwards in European football.

Franculino Dju of Trabzonspor.

The young attacker currently shares the locker room with Egyptian king Mohamed Salah and Nigeria's Paul Onuachu at Turkish giants Trabzonspor, and he is bringing that elite education straight to the national team.

Franculino hammered home a brilliant goal against Tanzania to maintain an incredible baseline form of three goal contributions in just four games for club and country this season.

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⚽🇬🇼 Franculino Dju, Milli takımında Afrika Uluslar Kupası Elemesinde golünü atıyor hem de hiç bekletmeden fileleri havalandırdı. pic.twitter.com/Q4n3vVrIjR — Hayatımız Futbol (@hayatfootball) September 25, 2026

Having previously registered a combined 33 goals and assists during his legendary stint at FC Midtjylland and early on for Trazonspor since the start of last season, this boy knows exactly how to find the back of the net.

The former Everton tank ready to drop a Serie A masterclass

If Eric Chelle thinks his central defensive pairing can have a relaxed evening in Bissau, he needs to wake up immediately.

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The second mastermind plotting Nigeria's downfall is Guinea-Bissau’s attacking anchor, former Everton powerhouse Beto.

Beto, the former Everton striker.

Now tearing things up in Italy with ACF Fiorentina, the robust striker was an absolute nightmare for Tanzania on Matchday 1, effortlessly setting up a brilliant assist to secure all three points.

The revelation that the towering forward represents the Wild Dogs led to some reactions on social media, with one surprised fan posting: "Had no idea Beto was from Guinea-Bissau, wow. He plays against the Super Eagles next."

Had no idea Beto was from Guinea Bissau, wow. He plays against the Super Eagles next. pic.twitter.com/SuofZO1B5I — Yimzy (@oyimzy) September 28, 2026

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If Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi do not lock him down from the first whistle, Beto will ruthlessly drag them through the trenches.

A Champions League wide threat on the flanks

Completing the dangerous trident ready to ambush the Super Eagles are the host's lethal weapons in wide areas.

Stade Brestois utility man Mama Balde and APOEL Nicosia’s creative engine Dalcio are flying high after pocketing a goal and an assist respectively in their opening qualifying match.

Mama Balde (no.17) in training.

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This hyper-aggressive wide duo possesses the raw pace, elite dribbling, and crossing accuracy to ask severe, uncomfortable questions of Super Eagles fullbacks Ola Aina and Bruno Onyemaechi.

If the Nigerian midfield fails to track back and cut off the supply lines, Balde and Dalcio will continuously pin the Eagles back in their own half.

Ola Aina missed the AFCON 2025 due to an injury.