Osimhen OUT - Galatasaray land Trabzon without Eagles striker, African superstars to battle Salah, Nwaiwu

Turkish league leaders Galatasaray have landed in Trabzon ahead of their explosive clash against Trabzonspor, but they have travelled severely short on firepower. The club officially confirmed their 23-man traveling squad, revealing that former African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen has been entirely omitted due to an ongoing injury treatment plan. The Lions face a hostile away environment against a side boasting Mohamed Salah, with both teams missing vital elements.

Victor Osimhen will officially miss the fierce away fixture as he continues to undergo intensive medical treatment for an advanced right adductor groin strain.

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The Lions will also navigate the high-stakes match without key African defensive blocks Mario Lemina and Wilfried Singo, who remain stuck in the treatment room.

Host side Trabzonspor are prepared to unleash an elite African frontline led by Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, though Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu remains an injury doubt.

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Luxury travel can't mask a severely depleted frontline

There are some problems that even a sponsor's luxury private jet cannot solve. Reigning Super Lig champions Galatasaray took to social media to announce their grand arrival at the Black Sea coast for their massive Matchday 6 blockbuster against traditional rivals Trabzonspor.

However, the glossy pre-match photos completely masked a brewing selection crisis. The club’s official statement delivered a brutal reality check to fans hoping for an explosive attacking masterclass:

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"Our squad for the Trabzonspor match. Mario Lemina, Wilfried Singo, and Victor Osimhen, who are continuing their treatments, along with Kaan Ayhan... are not included."

Losing Osimhen, who has been sidelined with a painful muscle strain, completely strips the league leaders of their most feared offensive weapon ahead of a notoriously hostile away trip.

✈️ Trabzonspor maçı kamp kadromuz. #TSvGS



ℹ️ Tedavilerine devam edilen Mario Lemina, Wilfried Singo ve Victor Osimhen ile son idmanda aşil tendonunda ağrı hisseden Kaan Ayhan, Trabzonspor maçı kamp kadrosunda yer almamaktadır. pic.twitter.com/LZDvFzArEl — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 18, 2026

Head-to-head nightmares and the ghost of last season

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If history is anything to go by, Galatasaray fans have every right to be deeply anxious and worried about this trip to Papara Park.

The last time the Istanbul giants made the journey to Trabzon, they were sent packing in a miserable 2-1 defeat and in a striking bit of deja vu, Victor Osimhen missed that exact match as well.

During that previous encounter, the home side completely overwhelmed the visitors, with the Nigerian striking duo of Paul Onuachu and defensive wall Chibuike Nwaiwu scoring the definitive goals to sink the league leaders.

While Galatasaray are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table on 13 points, their flawless domestic run is under severe threat without their primary tactical anchors.

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A compromised battle of the African titans

This fixture was heavily billed across Europe as a premium showcase of premium African football talent, but the injury gods had other plans.

While Galatasaray are completely starved of Osimhen and midfield engine Mario Lemina, Trabzonspor are dealing with their own major fitness anxieties.

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Super Eagles giant Paul Onuachu is a massive doubt for the clash after suffering a painful setback following his recent brace.

The burden of executing the tactical game plan for the hosts now falls squarely on the shoulders of newly signed Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, who has already lit up the league with four goals in his opening five games.