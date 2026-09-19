Sevilla vs Barcelona: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

League leaders Barcelona head to Andalusia on a perfect start to the season to take on an in-form Sevilla side unbeaten in their last five.

Date & Time: Saturday, 19 September 2026 | 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST

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Venue: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville

Broadcast/Streaming: Live on Movistar+ (Spain), Disney+ (UK) and ESPN+ (USA) — check local listings for regional availability

Sevilla vs Barcelona match overview

Hansi Flick's side have been simply relentless, winning all six of their La Liga matches so far this season, scoring 28 goals and conceding just six along the way.

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They arrive off the back of a 7-2 demolition of Racing Santander, with Raphinha bagging a hat-trick and João Cancelo, Lamine Yamal and Gabriel Jesus also getting on the scoresheet.

Sevilla have been no slouches themselves under Luis García Plaza, taking 13 points from their opening six matches — four wins, a draw and a single defeat, that loss coming against Atlético Madrid at the end of August.

They've won back-to-back league games heading into this one, most recently edging past Deportivo La Coruña 1-0.

This fixture has a habit of throwing up drama — Sevilla stunned Barcelona 4-1 at this exact stadium last October, though the Catalans responded with a 5-2 win in the reverse fixture back in March.

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Quick prediction & odds

Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Sevilla v Barcelona Sat 19 Sept · 20:00 Sevilla 6% (16.67) Draw 12% (8.33) Barcelona 83% (1.20)

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Barcelona to Win] (odds: 1.23)

Barcelona's attacking numbers this season are simply overwhelming, and even away from home, their quality should be enough to see off a Sevilla side that, while much improved, has never fully solved this matchup on the road for Barça.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Both Teams to Score – Yes] (odds: 1.65)

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Sevilla have found the net in every league game this season, and Barcelona's suspect goalkeeping situation plus their tendency to leave gaps in transition make a Sevilla goal a real possibility even in defeat.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Sevilla vs Barcelona preview

Sevilla's start under García Plaza has been built on defensive solidity as much as attacking threat, with only six goals conceded across six league outings.

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Their sole blemish came against an Atlético Madrid side flying at the top of the table, and they've since strung together back-to-back wins, including a gritty, low-event 1-0 victory at Deportivo La Coruña, where Miguel Sierra struck the only goal.

That defensive discipline will be tested like never before against a Barcelona side averaging well over four goals a game.

Sevilla's passing retention numbers sit well below Barcelona's, a gap that tends to hand the visitors control of territory and set-piece situations — corners in particular have been a feature of recent meetings between these two clubs.

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Barcelona's attacking form is simply staggering.

Lamine Yamal has been directly involved in a dozen goals across his last five appearances, while Raphinha — operating as a false nine — has matched him for output and currently tops the La Liga scoring charts.

New signing Anthony Gordon has quickly become a fixture on the left, adding tireless running to a front three that has proven almost impossible to contain.

There is a genuine team-news wrinkle heading into this one, though. First-choice goalkeeper Joan García was forced off at half-time of the win over Racing Santander with a knee issue and is a doubt for the trip to Seville.

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This means Wojciech Szczęsny — or possibly Dominik Livaković — could come in between the posts, offering Sevilla a rare sliver of hope against the division's meanest attack.

This will also be Barcelona's second match in three days following Wednesday's rout of Racing, and their last outing before the extended international break, a scheduling quirk that could invite some rotation from Flick even against a quality Sevilla side eager to make home advantage count.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Sevilla form Barcelona form Last meeting La Liga W L D W W W W W W W Barcelona 5-2 Sevilla, March 2026

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Barcelona hold a dominant historical edge, winning 119 of 204 all-time meetings to Sevilla's 46, with 39 draws.

More recently, the Catalans have won eight of the last nine head-to-head meetings, scoring 14 goals across their last three victories — though Sevilla's 4-1 win at this same venue last October is a reminder that an upset isn't out of the question.

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Sevilla

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Rubén Vargas and Arouna Sangante are both ruled out through injury, with Sangante's absence a particular concern for the centre-back options available to García Plaza.

Odysseas Vlachodimos has started every match used in recent form sampling and looks close to undroppable in goal.

Barcelona

Joan García is a doubt after being forced off at half-time against Racing Santander with a knee problem, putting his participation in real jeopardy.

Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain sidelined with their own knee injuries. Flick could also use the quick turnaround to freshen up personnel from the side that thrashed Racing in midweek.

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Sevilla (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Vlachodimos; I Sanchez, Castrín, Salas, Suazo; Agoumé, Fofana; Sierra, Guridi, Correia; I Romero

Barcelona (4-3-3) Predicted Lineup

Szczęsny; E Garcia, Cubarsí, Martin, Espart; F Lopez, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Exact Score Prediction

Sevilla 1-4 Barcelona

Sevilla's defensive organisation and home crowd give them a platform to make this uncomfortable in patches, and a backup goalkeeper for Barcelona adds a genuine element of uncertainty at the back for the visitors.

However, Barça's attacking numbers this season are simply too strong to ignore, and with Yamal and Raphinha in this kind of form, another comfortable away win looks the likeliest outcome.