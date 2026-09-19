Fulham vs Manchester United: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage on the back of back-to-back defeats, looking to avoid a third straight loss against a Fulham team still searching for their first league win of the season.

Date & Time: Sunday, 20 September 2026 | 15:30 GMT / 16:30 BST / 11:30 AM ET

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Venue: Craven Cottage, London

Broadcast/Streaming: Live on NBC and Peacock (US) — check local listings for UK and other regional availability

Fulham vs Manchester United match overview

Manchester United arrive in west London in genuine crisis after a torrid week.

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They lost the Manchester derby 1-0 to 10-man Manchester City amid controversial officiating, then surrendered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 EFL Cup defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford — their second straight loss in all competitions.

Fulham, by contrast, head into this one with growing confidence despite still being winless in the league.

United won the reverse fixture 3-2 at Old Trafford back in February, and they remain unbeaten in their last 10 away meetings with Fulham, but their current form makes this a far more open contest than the head-to-head record suggests.

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Quick prediction & odds

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📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Fulham or Draw – Double Chance] (odds: 1.73)

Manchester United's shaky away form and shot confidence following two straight defeats make them there for the taking, and Fulham's improved displays against Liverpool and West Ham suggest at least a point is well within reach.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Bruno Fernandes anytime goalscorer] (odds: 3.00)

Fernandes remains United's most reliable outlet in the final third with three goals and nine chances created already this season, and he is likely to be United's clearest route back to form regardless of the team's overall struggles.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Fulham vs Manchester United preview

Fulham's young front line offers plenty of encouragement for the hosts.

Álvaro Arbeloa's side earned a disciplined 0-0 draw away at Liverpool before beating West Ham 3-2 in the EFL Cup in midweek, with Rodrigo Muniz, César Palacios and Oscar Bobb all on the scoresheet.

Joshua King has been their most productive attacker with two goals so far, Gonzalo García has also found the net, and César Palacios impressed with a goal and an assist against West Ham.

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Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson continue to provide width from the back, and Fulham's high-pressing approach should trouble a United defence that has looked vulnerable in behind.

Michael Carrick is under mounting scrutiny after United's alarming dip in form.

Only one of their last six matches in all competitions has ended in a clean sheet — the 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah — and they have conceded at least twice in four of their other five outings.

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Their away form has been a particular concern, having already lost 2-0 at Hull and drawn 2-2 at Everton, leaving them at risk of failing to win any of their first three top-flight away games for a second successive season.

Bruno Fernandes remains United's talisman and chief source of creativity, while Bryan Mbeumo has chipped in with two goals of his own and Matheus Cunha continues to link play in behind.

However, with the defence leaking goals regularly and confidence dented by the midweek cup collapse, the Red Devils head into Craven Cottage looking a shadow of their usual selves.

There are notable absences at both ends. United will be without Amad Diallo, Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba, Matthijs de Ligt and Tom Heaton through injury, with Luke Shaw's involvement still unconfirmed.

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Fulham, meanwhile, will be missing Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete, while Ryan Sessegnon is a fitness doubt with a groin issue.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Fulham form Manchester United form Last meeting Premier League L L L D L W D L Manchester United 3-2 Fulham, February 2026

Manchester United hold a commanding historical advantage, with 59 wins from the head-to-head to Fulham's 16, along with 21 draws, and they remain unbeaten in their last 10 away trips to Craven Cottage.

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However, United have won just three of the last five meetings between the sides, with Fulham drawing the other two, suggesting recent encounters have been far tighter than the overall record implies.

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Fulham

Arbeloa is without Tom Cairney (knee) and Kenny Tete through injury, while Ryan Sessegnon remains a doubt with a groin issue and may not be risked from the start.

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Otherwise, Fulham should have their key attacking players available for selection.

Manchester United

Carrick's absentee list includes Amad Diallo, Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba, Matthijs de Ligt and Tom Heaton, all ruled out through injury.

Luke Shaw's fitness remains in question and he is not yet confirmed for the squad, adding to the selection headache at the back.

Fulham (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

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Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; García

Manchester United (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Exact Score Prediction

Fulham 2-2 Manchester United

Fulham's improving performances and home advantage give them every chance of taking something from this game against a United side low on confidence and shaky at the back.

Bruno Fernandes' quality should be enough to get United on the scoresheet, but with United's defensive issues unresolved, a share of the points looks the most realistic outcome at Craven Cottage.