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‘I was curious' – Super Eagles legend and ex-Premier League star Odemwingie reveals how he gave his life to Christ

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 13:50 - 28 September 2026
NFF celebrates as Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Osaze Odemwingie celebrates his 44th birthday.
Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Osaze Odemwingie
Odemwingie has spoken about how he chose Jesus after visiting Christ Embassy when he was young.
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Former Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie has revealed that his curiosity as a student of philosophy led him to declare Jesus Christ as his Lord and personal saviour. 

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Odemwingie happy to find Jesus

Odemwingie is known for declaring his love for Jesus publicly, as he shares messages from the Bible on his social media page. 

The former Nigerian star has always been vocal about being a child of God, but he has now revealed how he came to find Jesus. 

Speaking in an interview with his fellow Jesus child, Rasheedat Ajibade, Odemwingie revealed that he gave his life to Christ at a very young age because his curiosity led him to God. 

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“I gave my life to Christ; I was a young man, 21 years old, starting a career. It wasn’t because I wanted a career, because before that happened, I was studying philosophy,” Odemwingie said. 

“I was asking questions; I was curious, so God knew my heart from day one. So after my first season in Lille, I came to this church, where I gave my life to Christ. It was at Christ Embassy in Benin,” Odemwingie added. 

The former Lille star also revealed that he has never looked back since then, stating he used to read the Bible with his former Super Eagles teammate Austin Ejide during their time together in the national team. 

Odemwingie Post Retirement

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Odemwingie retired from professional football in 2018 but has indeed been making the most of his time post-retirement. He made 65 appearances for the Super Eagles, scoring 11 goals. 

Aside from sharing the Gospel on social media, the ex-West Brom attacker has also picked up the sport of golf. 

The 2008 Olympic silver medallist is now a professional golfer after graduating from the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) training programme.

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