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99–12: Barcelona disgrace Real Madrid to extend one-sided dominance

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:23 - 04 October 2026
LIGA F champions Barcelona extended their winning streak to major rivals Real Madrid Femeni.
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Barcelona Femení delivered another crushing demonstration of their superiority on Sunday, October 4th, annihilating Real Madrid Femenino 7-0 in the season's first Women's Clásico.

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​The 45-minute demolition

​Taking advantage of the men's football international break, the Catalan side transformed the Spotify Camp Nou into the stage for a first-half masterclass. 

Forward Clàudia Pina orchestrated the rout, ruthlessly dismantling the Madrid defense to net an astonishing poker before the halftime whistle even blew.

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​Pina opened the scoring in the fourth minute before adding three rapid-fire strikes in the 28th, 32nd, and 45th minutes. 

Caroline Graham Hansen also found the net in the 33rd minute, punishing Real Madrid's defensive passivity and sending Barcelona into the break with an insurmountable 5-0 advantage.

​Equalling the Clásico scoring record

​The onslaught continued into the second half, yielding an incredible individual milestone.

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​Polish striker Ewa Pajor fired home in the 55th minute, officially tying teammate Alexia Putellas' all-time record of 15 goals in the fixture's history. 

Swiss teenager Sydney Schertenleib eventually completed the 7-0 humiliation with an 88th-minute strike to stretch Barcelona's lead at the summit of the Liga F table.

​A historically one-sided rivalry

​Sunday's result further cemented what is undeniably the most lopsided high-profile rivalry in European football.

​Dating back to Barcelona's 9-1 demolition of CD Tacón in September 2019, the brutal prelude to Real Madrid's official absorption of the club in 2020, the head-to-head record has been completely monopolised by the Blaugrana.

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​Across their 26 official meetings, Barcelona has now secured 25 victories. Real Madrid's sole triumph occurred on March 23, 2025, when a late Caroline Weir double secured a shock 3-1 away victory. While that singular result briefly suggested an emerging parity, Barcelona immediately resumed their ruthless dominance.

​Following Sunday's seven-goal thrashing, Barcelona's aggregate scoreline against Real Madrid across their 26 official fixtures stands at a staggering 99 goals scored to just 12 conceded.

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