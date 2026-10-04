Fury vs Joshua: Donald Trump could offer unique advantage to Gypsy King

Tyson Fury aims to have Donald Trump join his ring walk against Anthony Joshua, while contract disputes add intrigue ahead of their heavyweight blockbuster

Tyson Fury could have a surprise guest in his corner for his blockbuster showdown with Anthony Joshua after offering Donald Trump the chance to walk him into the ring.

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The former heavyweight champion has developed a relationship with the US president and hopes to turn that connection into one of the most eye-catching entrances in British boxing history.

Fury wants Trump by his side

Fury and Trump crossed paths in June when UFC president Dana White hosted an event at the White House, with the British heavyweight making a surprise appearance.

White has also claimed credit for helping Fury have his US travel ban lifted after his links to Irish gangster Daniel Kinahan saw him and several British boxing figures blacklisted from entering America.

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Trump has his own connection to boxing, having hosted major fights before entering politics, including Mike Tyson’s famous 91-second destruction of Michael Spinks in 1988.

With the world facing escalating conflicts and rising fuel and food prices, Fury admits it may be difficult for Trump to travel to Wales for the December blockbuster.

However, the 38-year-old is still prepared to make the offer, saying, “Definitely. I’ll make that offer to my old buddy, old pal, and we’ll see if he’s available. Probably unlikely because of the situation he’s in at the moment, being the President of the United States.”

Fury and Joshua face contract confusion

Trump's potential appearance would add another layer of spectacle to an already enormous event, but Fury and Joshua have also had to deal with confusion behind the scenes.

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Event planners Sela reportedly created problems after the two fighters were given separate contracts containing conflicting terms.

Joshua’s agreement stated that he had to enrol in the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association programme when he signed his terms in April. Fury’s contract, meanwhile, stated that he did not have to provide his whereabouts or begin submitting samples until last week’s launch press conference.

The contractual differences have added another talking point ahead of the long-awaited all-British heavyweight showdown.