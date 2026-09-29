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We cannot win without Osimhen — Guinea-Bissau defeat exposes recurring problem

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:59 - 29 September 2026
Super Eagles Osimhen dependency was brought to the fore after Guinea-Bissau's defeat.
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The Nigeria national football team suffered a severe 3-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau during their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group L fixture on September 29, 2026.

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The match, held at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro, saw the hosts systematically dismantle the Super Eagles, exposing significant structural flaws in the visitors' setup.

A heavy defeat in Bissau

Guinea-Bissau established early control when Franculino opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

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The hosts doubled their advantage in the 66th minute through Mama Baldé, who received a pass from Mamadi Camará on the left flank before firing a low shot into the net. Álvaro Djaló completed the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal the 3-0 victory.

The "Osimhen Dependency" narrative

The immediate aftermath of the defeat saw Nigerian supporters take to social media platforms to express their profound frustration.

Fans scrutinised the squad's inability to generate substantial attacking threats in the absence of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

A recurring theme emerged online, with supporters citing the blunt performance as definitive evidence of the national team's severe "Osimhen dependency."

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The 27-year-old forward was forced to withdraw from the international window after sustaining a right adductor strain during a domestic fixture against İstanbul Başakşehir on September 4.

Nigeria attacking shortcomings

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Operating without their primary offensive focal point, Nigeria failed to score despite periods of sustained possession.

Head coach Eric Chelle attempted to alter the tactical dynamic late in the match, introducing George Ilenikhena and Raphael Onyedika for Akor Adams and Wilfred Ndidi in the 75th minute.

Ilenikhena, who had scored on his senior debut four days earlier against Madagascar, was unable to add a second impactful cameo, and the structural changes failed to yield a consolation goal.

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The result leaves Guinea-Bissau with a maximum of six points in Group L, following their opening 2-0 victory over co-hosts Tanzania. Nigeria remain on three points after their initial 2-1 comeback win against Madagascar.

Osimhen's looming return

While the Super Eagles attempt to recalibrate their qualification campaign, Osimhen is nearing full fitness in Turkey.

The striker has reportedly made significant progress in his rehabilitation programme. He is widely expected to return to competitive action for Galatasaray on October 9, 2026, during their Süper Lig clash against Kasımpaşa.

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